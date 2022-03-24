Pete Davidson's mum appears to be following her son's relationship with Kim Kardashian as she agreed with fan on the two stars having children

The two love birds went Instagram official recently when Kim posted cute pictures on her page

Kim has four kids from her previous marriage with rapper Kanye West

Pete Davidson's mom Amy Waters Davidson, allegedly deleted a comment on her son's fan page where she agreed to the fan's mention of the couple's having babies.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Photo: @KimKardashianPeteDavidson fan page.

Source: Instagram

As the Saturday Night Live star's affair with Kim Kardashian develops, one family member appears to be rooting for the couple.

Fan rooting

After a fan account shared a paparazzi snapshot of Pete and Kim driving around Los Angeles, one user showed their love for the couple.

The fan wrote that the reality star will be pregnant by the end of the year, which was then accompanied by a heart emoji.

Mom's approval

Amy Waters Davidson, Pete's mother, appears to have seen the message and responded.

In a since-deleted comment, she said,

"Yayyyy!"

Fortunately, fans were paying attention and were able to capture screenshots.

Kim and Pete are getting closer while sustaining a long-distance relationship in recent months as he's from New York, and she's from Los Angeles.

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, has met the comedian, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, has given her a glowing recommendation on the relationship.

Kim Kardashian reveals lover has tattoos of her

YEN.com.gh had previously reported that Kim Kardashian during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has several tattoos of her.

Kim Kardashian revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has several tattoos of her.

Kim also added that she likes one tattoo, in particular, the one on his shoulder and its context.

"It says 'my girl's a lawyer," she said.

Ellen mentioned the change in Kim, a whole different side to her a shift from her previous relationship.

"I think in life I encourage my friends and the people that I love to be happy and I think I went for it, you know what I'm in my forty's but just like go for it find your happiness," she added.

