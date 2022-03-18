Many Ghanaian female celebrities surprised their ardent followers on social media with their private matters.

Some celebrities in the world have always been flaunting their baby bumps and kids on social media with awesome photos.

As many get surprised with the news of those celebrities confirming their pregnancies, YEN.com.gh has gathered 5 celebrities who kept their pregnancies away from the public.

Nana Ama McBrown, 4 Other Celebrities Who Kept Their Pregnancies Secret

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

The star actress gave birth in February 2019, before flying to Canada to deliver nobody had clue she was pregnant.

McBrown managed to keep the pregnancy away from her followers until she gave birth.

The award-winning actress then released baby bump photos to confirm the pregnancy.

2. Tracey Boakye:

The East Legon landlady when she was pregnant for her second child nobody knew about it until she gave birth.

News of her giving birth dominated the headlines as her post-delivery photos flooded social media. She also flaunted her baby bump on social media afterward.

3. Nadia Buari:

The beautiful actress has four kids and many are surprised how did she do that. The only thing is that nobody knew about her pregnancy.]

Later on, she started releasing photos of her 4 children and also photos of when she was pregnant.

4. Becca:

Becca

The Ghanaian songstress got married in 2018 to Tobi Sanni, an artiste manager from Nigeria. To the surprise of many Becca gave several months after.

Nobody had a clue about her pregnancy as she kept it away from the public.

5. Kisa Gbekle:

The beautiful actress has joined the list of stars to keep their pregnancy away from her followers.

Kisa did so by letting the cat out of the bag until recently when she decided to talk about her pregnancy and her little son.

She gave birth in the United States of America (USA).

