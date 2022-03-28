A little girl caused a stir in the home as she boldly pleaded with her father to walk down the aisle with her

The kid's request stunned her parents, but she wouldn't be discouraged and kept pestering the man

She then turned attention to her stunned mother after being told by the father that 'girls can marry girls'

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a little girl asking her dad to marry her.

The Tiktok clip reposted by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram started with the kid walking up to her dad, who was in bed pressing his phone.

Aria pleaded with her dad to marry her Photo Credit: TikTok/@aria_and_like

The girl identified as Aria then put her hand forward as she pleaded with the man to marry her.

The parents told her girls could marry girls

Her dad was stunned and responded by saying that 'girls can marry girls.'

After her unsuccessful attempts at convincing her dad, Aria then approaches her mum, who also turned down the request of a mother-daughter marriage.

Her mum also rejected it, stating that she was already married to the kid's dad.

Social media users weren't happy that the kid was told ladies marry ladies

@elisabeth_a_secas7 said:

"Be watchful of who you marry or date and make sure you have the same values especially when it comes to your children."

@nkemzzz said:

"Why would you put such mentality on a child …by validating same-sex marriage to a kid that has no idea what that means …..what kind of parenting is this."

@diinmah said:

"You can’t marry her because you’re her father, simple. Which one is girls can marry girls, na so bad upbringing take dey start."

@4funcomedian said:

"Look at what they are installing in this little girl's head... Later they will come up with "she was born g*y."

@officialdesire_ said:

"How can you put that in her little head? Now she'll grow up thinking it's right to marry a fellow girl. And you call it being enlightened??? This is arrant nonsense."

