A young Ghanaian woman has opened up about how she found out a boyfriend got married right after breaking up with her

In a TikTok post, the emotional lady revealed that she had been dating her ex for four years when their relationship ended

Many who saw her post took to the comments section to encourage and uplift her

A video has surfaced on social media which has been racking up huge reactions.

The Tiktok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of akosuahtracy1 had her sharing that just a month after ending things with the man she was dating, she found out he was getting married to another woman.

The lady identified as Akosua Tracy revealed that she was with her partner for four good years.

Young man hugging a lady, Ghanaian lady making video Photo credit: Junior Asiama / 500px/Getty Images, akosuahtracy1/Tiktok

Source: UGC

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 30,000 reactions with over 1,500 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei commented;

What God has in store for you is better, greater and more lovely than what you can imagine. I lost my trust in this thing called love.

Obaahemaa wrote:

Men err if u get the chance to hurt any man , my sister hurt him they are wicked

Serwaa Philomina replied:

hmmm police guy did the same thing to me I went to his house Friday and he got married on Saturday but now he has divorced

From Sesime:

Take heart, I was still with mine when he got married. I found out on a friend's status hmm

User4648 commented:

oh sorry dear God will give you someone who is very rich and handsome than him

Source: YEN.com.gh