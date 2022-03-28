Social media went wild and is still raving with thoughts and opinions after actor Will Smith slapped comedian, Chris Rock over statement about his wife

After the shocking incident which happened on the a defining night of Will career, a video of Chris dissing Jada at the 2016 Oscars has resurfaced

Quite a number of people are convinced that Will decided to put Rock in his place seeing as he got away with it in 2016

An old video where comedian, Chris Rock publicly dissed actor, Will Smith's wife Jada at the 2016 Oscars while he was the main host has brought another perspective to the slap incident.

Social media went wild with hot takes and reactions when Will slapped Chris Rock for making his wife's struggles with alopecia the but of his joke at the 2022 Oscars.

Chris Rock called Jada Pinkett-Smith "GI Jane" for having a bald head.

In the video which has now made round online, Chris dragged Jada for boycotting the Oscars in 2016.

He said:

"Jada said she's not coming, I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s pan*ties. I wasn’t invited!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chris' old video

dadaboyehiz:

"I can’t wait for BET AWARDS "

cuttylipsy:

"Na blow e for blow am, Chris mouth too dey sharp "

sir_williamz_d13th:

"Violence is not the way. However comedians needs to understand that there boundaries and you don't cross them simply because you are telling a joke. Will is Human, yes he reacted poorly but it is what it is."

nike_emr:

"That slap wasn't enough."

ikechi83:

"This generation have to realise that you can say what you like but you can't control how the other person reacts to it. Keyboard warriors take note"

Source: YEN.com.gh