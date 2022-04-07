Hollywood actress, Naturi Naughton, recently got married to the love of her life and singer, Xavier "Two" Lewis

The romantic ceremony was held on Saturday, April 2, at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta where family and friends gathered to honour them

Naughton dazzled in a gorgeous white dress as co-star, Omari Hardwick, was among the groomsmen

Naturi Naughton, the star of the hit series, Power, walked down the aisle a happy and beautiful bride as she officially tied the knot with singer, Xavier "Two" Lewis.

The actress got married in a beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: @stanlophotography

Naturi's wedding dress

The actress opted for a shimmering Berta gown with a stunning bustier and charming bow ties on the shoulders.

Speaking with Bride magazine, she had this to say:

"The way the dress sparkles when I move looks like my body is covered in diamonds."

She added a long overskirt pulled by her bridal stylist Selina Howard at Vainglorious Brides in Atlanta to walk down the aisle.

She notes:

"I wanted to bring the drama with a long and gorgeous train."

Her groom looked suave in a white tuxedo with a lilac flower serving as a boutonnière.

Naturi's lilac-themed wedding

Naturi and Two's wedding colours of lavender, eggplant, gold, and cream were on full display in the stunning invitations by Papered Wonders, who also did the menus for the reception.

The groomsmen came through in lilac tuxedos and Naturi's fellow star, Omar Hardwick came through in style.

Sharing the photos with both her beau and Hardwick, she captioned:

"What can I say…I got good taste! #TVHubz & #RealLifeHubz."

Check out the photos below:

According to Bride, the star couple will be going for a honeymoon in Tulum with over the water bungalows.

Congratulations to them!

