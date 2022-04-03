The premiere for the Real Housewives of Lagos took place on Saturday, April 2 and it witnessed loads of style and glamour

Five out of the six cast members were in attendance and they displayed fierceness in their stunning ensembles

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at these five ladies who turned heads at the event which saw Laura Ikeji noticeably absent

When the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) premiered on April 2, it came as no surprise that the night witnessed glitz and glamour in various styles.

With a cast including celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, and fashionista, Chioma Goodhair, it would have been an utter disappointment if the ladies didn't show up and show out!

The stars turned up in style. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire, @hrmcarolyna and @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Although the cast include six ladies, only five were in attendance as brand influencer and fashionista, Laura Ikeji was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet.

From fierce glam to straight-up divalicous looks, check out how the stars turned up on the red carpet!

Legit.ng spotlights five looks below:

1. Toyin Lawani

Celebrity stylist and designer, Toyin Lawani, has always been one with a flare for the dramatic especially when it comes to her sense of style.

However, this time around, she didn't just keep the ensemble dramatic but also her entourage.

Dressed in an animal print ball dress that featured a roaring lion emblazoned on the gown, she stepped on the red carpet with a team of Yoruba praise singers.

Her threaded updo hairstyle also stood out in a pleasant way.

2. Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress and entrepreneur came through in classy asoebi fashion.

In the photo shared, the mother of two turned up at the red carpet in a blue asoke dress featuring a corset bodice and multicoloured off-shoulder sleeves.

She sported a colourful clutch complimenting her gele and asoke in hand.

3. Caroline Hutchings

The former Nollywood actress turned businesswoman/socialite has always possessed a commanding sense of style.

She certainly made sure to bring that aura to the red carpet in a sunny look designed by Xtrabrides Lagos.

She paired the dress - which featured feathers, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit with a structured side train - with dropping earings and a studded, round silver purse.

The ensemble was put together by celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss.

4. Chioma Goodhair

The hair entrepreneur and trained lawyer brought a touch of classic old Hollywood glam with a modern twist in a stunning blue number.

The dress which was also designed by Xtrabrides also featured feathers, an illusion plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a regal train.

Her hair was packed in a braided high bun with a headpiece that had a puff of feathers.

5. Mariam Adeyemi Timmer

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency and for the premiere, she brought her curvy self in a steamy number.

She brought a steamy/shimmery vibe in a sheer dress bedazzled with dark grey embellishments.

The thin-strap, floor-length dress flattered her feminine silhouette and while she went dramatic with the smoky eyes, she kept things glossy for her lips.

With a style-packed red carpet event, one can only image the juicy content that the main show will provide!

