Sandra Sarfo Ababio currently turning heads on social media with her eye-popping photos from her vacation

The actress is now in the United States of America enjoying her vacation and she has been flooding her page with photos

In her latest photos she released she was at a coded location in Las Vegas and from the photos she couldn't stop feeling herself

Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, is really giving pressure on social media with her latest stunning photos.

The pretty is currently out of the shores of Ghana and she is on a vacation in the United of States of America (USA).

Sandra is making good use of the opportunity as she has been touring the United States and has released awesome photos from her vacation.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio stuns fans with photos from Las Vegas (Photo credit: Photo credit: Instagram/Sandra Sarfo Ababio)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Sandra is spotted looking so cute as she flaunts her beauty at a coded location in Las Vegas.

From the photos, she wore a white top, blue-black leggings with a small handbag to match.

Fans go gaga by showing love to Sandra

Her followers on Instagram can't stop showing their compliments as they wrote awesome comments on her page.

__shir__ley:

What a coincidence I’m watching your movie rn

i.phoenix_1:

So beautiful

hajiafadela:

I dey enjoy oo

Sandra shot to fame in the movie industry 7 years ago and has starred in many movies and has been on set with the likes of Lilwin, Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, etc.

Source: YEN.com.gh