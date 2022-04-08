Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shown her natural look and makeup-free face, and fans are loving it

The Savage hit singer released new photos sporting long hair extensions as she glowed for the camera

Fans and followers of the award-winning entertainer have shared compliments as many gushed over her

Rapper Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, has dazzled fans with new photos showing her makeup-free face, and fans are loving it.

The Savage hit rapper, who is also known for her compelling sartorial selections, has a flawless face and is beautiful with or without makeup.

Megan Thee Stallion's latest natural look is seen in the new images posted on her socials.

Photos of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Source: @theestallion

Source: Twitter

Blessing social media feeds

In one of the shots, the singer posed inside a house as she flexed her iPhone. Megan Thee Stallion also captured another makeup-free moment in a car.

''No makeup meg,'' she captioned the photos.

Her fans have gushed over her unblemished beauty and sense of style. At the time of writing this report, her post had gained over 29,000 retweets, more than 8,000 likes, and over 386,000 quote tweets.

Read some of the comments below:

Cavanee commented:

''Damn beautiful. Guys, please come check out this dope freestyle on fire.''

@_Hey_its_Laura_ commented:

''She's even more beautiful. OMG.''

@zemi said:

''She is so pretty.''

@prince_darioj commented:

''I rarely ever seen someone look better w/o makeup.''

@oludaddie observed:

''Thee most beautiful.''

