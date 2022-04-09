Celebrated actress Nadia Buari has excited fans with adorable photos donning a long colourful dress

Actress Nadia Buari has left her fans in a frenzy with sizzling photos donning a colourful long dress and mild accessories to match on Saturday, April 9.

The movie personality delivered five photos with a thought-provoking message, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Unlike some of her recent Instagram posts, the actress didn't reveal skin to give fans something to drool over.

Nadia Buari's ensemble coordinated with her message as she engaged fans about their finances.

''How long could you go without a source of income? If you didn’t have a paying job for a few months or even a year, would you still be able to trust that God was working everything together for your good?'' she quizzed.

Fans of the award-winning actress have reacted with mixed views. Some netizens commented about her looks, while others addressed her question.

Mixed comments from social media users

Autiserah6 said:

''Definitely, I will continue trusting him because all things work together for the good and his timing is always perfect.''

Mr.know_well commented:

''My current situation, mam.''

Chineestar said:

''Like I'm trusting right now.''

Zandile6103 commented:

''Looking stunning.''

Mr.godspower said:

''Yeah, I would still trust in God although it won't be easy and sometimes I'll lose it and impatience takes over but it always dawns on me, after all, He never fails and I'll keep trusting in him.''

