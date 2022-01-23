Bella Mundi has released new Instagram photos glowing in a flower-theme pink dress

The TV3 presenter was photographed in a studio of the private Ghanaian station

The snaps have garnered tons of reactions and comments from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beauty is in eyes of the beholder, but television presenter Bella Mundi has gained a unanimous verdict about her charming looks with her new Instagram photos.

Born Berlinda Addardey, the television presenter leaves no stone unturned when it comes to splashing photos on her socials to keep fans and followers updated about her life on and off the screens.

In the photos delivered across her social media accounts and seen by YEN.com.gh, Bella Mundi appeared elegant as she glowed without much effort.

Bella Mundi: TV3 Presenter Drops Latest Photos in Gorgeous Dress; Gets Fans Talking. Photo credit: @BellaMundi

Source: Instagram

The TV3 presenter posed for shots in a studio of the private television station, sporting a flower-themed pink ensemble. She delivered three snaps in the same outfit.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In one of the frames, Bella Mundi sat on the couch in the studio facing the camera. She looked effortlessly stunning.

The photos have gained the attention of many fans who have reacted and shared their views. YEN.com.gh has selected some below:

According to w.cyril, Bella Mundi is also looking amazing.

''You're always looking amazing ❤️. Keep going❤️.''

Nartemma indicated:

''My favorite luggage, the smile alone.''

Adwoadurowaabenancie said:

''Nice dress.''

Fella Makafui Shows Off Her Flat Belly and Hourglass Figure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, actress and serial entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has dazzled scores of internet users with her unblemished beauty and 'perfect' hourglass figure.

She was spotted jiving to a song as she flaunted her banging curvy body for the camera.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, seen by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen standing on the balcony of a building surrounded by greens while giving positive vibes and smooth dance moves.

Fella Makafui Shows Off Her Flat Belly and Hourglass Figure in Video

Meanwhile, turning 52 looks good on media personality Gifty Anti as her birthday photos give a closer look at her ageless hue despite being over half a century old.

The ace broadcaster and television show host has released breathtaking frames to mark her new age today [Sunday], January 23.

Anti's appeared in a gorgeous floor-length green ensemble consisting of embroidery and coordinated her looks with colorful beads, a stunning fashion ring, and large earrings.

Source: YEN.com.gh