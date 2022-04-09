Star actress Salma Mumin has left fans and followers greatly impressed with photos on Friday, April 8

She released new photos sporting a long red dress with a side slit and accessorised her looks with fashion rings and bracelets

Netizens were left star-struck by the award-winning entertainer as many headed to her comment section to express admiration for her

Actress Salma Mumin has turned heads with exhilarating photos sporting a stunning long red dress with a side slit as she flexed her mouth-drooling figure.

The 32-year-old movie personality appeared in the snaps decked out in the gorgeous ensemble on Friday, April 8.

She added sparkly earrings, fashion rings, bracelets, and a designer bag to enhance her fashion qualities.

Photos of actress Salma Mumin. Source: Salma Mumin

Source: Instagram

The actress also rocked pink heels for the occasion as she beamed for the shots. Her face beat was flawless.

''People act like you are HARD to deal with just because you are not easy to fool!'' she captioned the frames.

Salma Mumin's breathtaking photos have garnered the attention of fans as many showered her with compliments.

Read some of the comments below:

Dot.com_gist observed:

''Stunning as always .''

Efia_xx2 said:

''The kind of spec you can’t remove from your eyes.''

Style.afrique commented:

''Pretty face Salma.''

Mimi_mariluv said:

''Super gorgeous.''

Shine_publications commented:

''Love this outfit. Simply, classy with a silver lining.''

Richel.nkc said:

''Second slide is gorgeous .''

Source: YEN.com.gh