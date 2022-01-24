TV3 presenter Berla Mundi is a natural beauty but often seen in makeup because she is almost always behind the camera and must avoid appearing on TV with an oily face.

On a few occasions, the Ghanaian media personality freed her face to allow her pores to breathe.

Berla Mundi, real name Berlinda Addardey, gave fans a look at her natural face without any makeup or beauty enhancing product. Of course, she is not intimidated to show her natural skin and allow it to shine.

Berla Mundi: Photos and Video of TV3 Presenter Flexing Her Natural Beauty Without Makeup. Photo credit: @BellaMundi

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, where she has 2.8 million followers, she ditched her foundation and powder as she flexed her confidence without hiding behind a filter or sunglasses on rare occasions or moments.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos and a video of the award-winning media screen goddess glowing without makeup.

1. Berla Mundi shows off her natural beauty without makeup and still looks charming.

2. TV3 presenter enjoying a meal. It was a casual day and she allowed her pores to breathe.

3. The host of TV3's The Day Show glows as she delivers a photo showing her natural look.

4. Berla Mundi having her usual exercise. She opened her home to her fans while donning a sports outfit and wearing no foundation or power.

5. Ghanian screen goddess beaming with charming smiles as she poses for shots. Berla Mundi was photographed without makeup.

6. TV3 presenter enjoying a meal. Berla Mundi faces the camera with confidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh