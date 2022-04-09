Will Smith slapped with 10-year ban by Academy Awards after Chris Rock incident

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars and other Academy Awards events for the next 10 years

This follows Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars event where he slapped Chris Rock after he told a joke at Smith's wife's expense

The ban does not stop Smith from being nominated for and winning Academy Awards during his ban and the organisation stopped short of a permanent expulsion

American actor Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars and any other Academy Awards event following his actions on the night of the 94th Oscars awards.

The world watched on live television as Will Smith slapped Rock across the face after he told a joke at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, expense.

Smith has been given a 10-year ban following a decision by the board of the Academy Awards. The ban is effective from the 8th of April 2022 until the 7th of April 2032 according to News24.

Will Smith accepted the ban and said that he would respect the Academy's decision. The Academy banned Smith for his use of profanity and violence which contravened their code of conduct at the awards.

What the ban means for Will Smith

Smith can still be nominated for an Oscar but he cannot vote for the awards and he cannot accept the award in person. He would have to send a representative in his place according to USA Today.

The Academy could have permanently expelled him from the organisation and banned him from being nominated or winning any awards but they held back, probably due to Smith's resignation from the Academy and his apology.

So essentially the ban does little to stop Smith from being nominated for or winning awards. The Academy had been criticised for its slow reaction to events, allowing Smith to resign before coming to a decision on the actor's fate.

