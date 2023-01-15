GES academic calendar for SHS 2024/2025: all recent updates

The annual GES academic calendar for SHS lists all the main activities expected to happen during the academic year. These include school holidays, study weeks, and examination dates. In Ghana, the Ghana Education Service (GES) is responsible for issuing the academic calendar for Senior High Secondary (SHS), technical and vocational education training (TVET), Junior High (JHS), elementary, and kindergarten institutions.

Ghana Education Service logo and students inside a classroom. Photo: @Ghana Education Service, pexels.com, @ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The GES, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, issues the academic calendar for SHS, TVET, JHS, elementary, and kindergarten schools. All institutions countrywide are expected to follow the dates given without fail.

GES academic calendar for SHS

Not long ago, educators and other stakeholders in education called for the resumption of the trimester system of education. As a result, SHS, TVET, JHS, elementary, and kindergarten schools now have three terms or trimesters every academic year.

The GES academic calendar for SHS in 2024 is categorised into single and double tracks. Below is a look at the academic calendar for SHS in 2024.

2024 academic calendar for SHS - double track

Below is a breakdown of the important dates.

Form Period in school Break/ out of school 1 4 December 2023 - 5 March 2024 13 May 2024 - 9 July 2024 3 September 2024 - 15 November 2024 6 March 2024 - 16 April 2024 10 July 2024 - 2 September 2024 End of academic year 2 8 March 2024 - 9 May 2024 12 July 2024 - 15 November 2024 10 May 2024 - 11 July 2024 End of academic year 3 3 January 2024 - 28 March 2024 17 April 2024 - 23 August 2024 29 March 2024 - 16 April 2024 End of academic year

Single track calendar in 2024

The new academic calendar for SHS gives the most important single-track events, as shown below.

Form Period in school Break/ out of school 1 4 December 2023 - 15 March 2024 3 May 2024 - 28 August 2024 16 March 2024 - 2 May 2024 End of academic year 2 1 November 2023 - 5 March 2024 3 May 2024 - 28 August 2024 5 March 2024 - 2 May 2024 End of academic year 3 1 November 2023 - 5 March 2024 3 May 2024 - 28 August 2024 5 March 2024 - 2 May 2024 End of academic year

NB: Usually, the SHS calendar is similar to that of JHS 2, KG, and basic schools.

When will the 2024 academic year start in Ghana?

The 2024 academic year started in late 2023. Students from various institutions across the country are already following it.

Is there any break for SHS 3 students?

Yes, form 3 students are allowed breaks as any other students. Refer to the schedule above to know when they will be on break.

When is the next JHS 2, KG, and basic school vacation?

Most JHS 2, KG, and basic school students are on vacation at the moment. They are set to resume studies in May 2024 and will get another break later in the year.

What is the school year in Ghana?

The school year refers to the time students should be in school and out of school. It is also known as the academic year. Usually, one academic year lasts 40 weeks in primary and senior high school and 45 weeks in junior high school.

When did JSS start in Ghana?

The Junior Secondary School (JSS) system commenced on 1 September 1987.

How many months make a semester in Ghana?

Usually, students spend about four months for one semester in school.

Academic institutions across Ghana are required to follow the GES academic calendar for SHS. Before the start of a new year, the GES issues an academic calendar that guides how schools operate.

Yen.com.gh recently published the GIJ registration, courses, admission, location, and fees. It is no secret that education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.

Therefore, finding the ideal institution that offers your dream course is the first step to realising your career goals. Ghana Institute of Journalism, commonly known as GIJ, is a leading institution with qualified staff and facilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh