An African American woman attained 107 years old and marked the momentous occasion with family and friends

Julie Thompson, a native of South Carolina and resident of Santee, SC, in the US, celebrated her special day with a backyard party

In an interview, the centenarian shared the secrets to her longevity, saying she does what the Bible tells her to do

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

South Carolina native, Adell Julie Thompson, recently marked a major milestone as she turned 107 years old with her family and loved ones in the US.

The centenarian has witnessed many historical moments in her birth country and attributes her longevity to her faith in God.

Adell Julie Thompson shares secret to her long life

Born in 1915, the resident of Santee, SC, said she does ''what the Bible tells me". Thompson told the local news station, WLTX News 19, that she lived through both World Wars and has seen 20 presidents of the United States come and go in her lifetime.

African-American Adell Julie Thompson wat 107. Source: Jonathan Eshun.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

107 years is a miracle for Adell Julie Thompson

She said attaining 107 has never been a lifetime dream for her. "I had no dream of being 107 years.''

"But the Lord spared me, and I try to do the right thing, I guess, so people don't talk about you,'' she said.

Thompson, who worked as a second-grade substitute teacher in the 1930s, celebrated the momentous occasion with family and friends with a backyard party.

The centenarian was married to her late husband, Eddie, in 1940 and worked on family farms, which included picking cotton for much of her life.

See her photo below:

African-American Adell Julie Thompson at 107. Source: Jonathan Eshun.

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian MP flaunts beautiful wife in photos to celebrate her birthday

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian legislator Francis-Xavier Sosu shared photos and a heartwarming message to celebrate his wife Adwoa Konadu's birthday on Friday.

The Ghanaian legislator said his life would have been empty without the love of his significant other.

''Happy Birthday my lovely wife Adwoa Konadu. Today is another significant day in your life. My dearest and sweetest, not a day goes by when I do not think of you and how empty my life would have been without you and your love,'' the MP shared with photos on Facebook.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh