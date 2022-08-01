Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu, a driven Ghanaian young lady has been awarded a fully-funded scholarship to pursue a PhD at the University of Maryland

The former Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student graduated as the second best student in her undergraduate degree

Nana Yaa expressed her excitement and showed her gratitude to God for coming through for her once again

A brilliant Ghanaian girl by the name of Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu has recently taken to social media to share another feat of hers after becoming the second best graduating student in her Telecommunication Engineering class back at KNUST.

Hillary taking a selfie and posing for the camera in her KNUST sash Photo credit: @goldenhillarie

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @goldenhillarie had her announcing that she has acquired a fully funded scholarship to pursue a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Maryland.

Hillary expressed how happy she is and took the chance to thank God for being good to her.

Her actual post read;

"Update: Your girl got a fully funded scholarship to do her PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering at University of Maryland, College Park. I’m so excited for what’s ahead. God has been good."

Many who saw her post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to congratulate her. At the time of this publication, over 590 retweets, 38 quote tweets and close to 3,300 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@BoaduMaud commented:

So proud of you hun! Love this for you Glory to God!

@DezyMensah replied:

A big congratulations … wow! cheers to greater heights.

From @_blacksnow09:

Congrats girl but there should be masters degree before PhD . So who’s funding the masters degree

@Mr_Sleggy wrote:

Congratulations to all your amazing achievements.Challenging times ahead but PHD still worth the struggle

From @_anaafi:

Wow this is huge! Congratulations

