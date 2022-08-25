African-American, Marjorie Virginia Parker, has marked clocking 100 years old with family and friends

The centenarian who has lived many historic moments in the world attributes her longevity to her faith in God

Parker grew up in Ridgely in Caroline County, Maryland, but relocated to Baltimore, where she married and had three children

A Black woman named Marjorie Virginia Parker has marked attaining 100 years old with family and friends.

Parker was born when Warren Harding was President of the United States, and gas cost .25 a gallon in 1922.

She has lived many historic moments in the world, including the Pearl Harbor attacks, the Great Depression, and segregation.

Photo of Marjorie Virginia Parker. Credit: mar2news

Source: UGC

WMAR 2 News reports that Parker grew up in Ridgely in Caroline County and was one of nine children. After high school, she moved to Baltimore, secured a job, married, and had three children.

Parker attributes her longevity to her faith, saying, ''it's a different life getting to that age, but if you know God, you can make it''.

Source: YEN.com.gh