Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, had a lovely mother-child moment at her 45th birthday celebration in Kumasi

Baby Maxin who is only three years old led a group of her friends to sing and pray for her mother

The gesture impressed the actress and TV personality who was left astonished and excited at the time

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has got her mother very excited.

Maxin got McBrown smiling as the actress held a party in Kumasi to celebrate her birthday on Monday, August 15, 2022. She turned 45 years old.

Baby Maxin sang and prayed for her mother at her 45th birthday party Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

McBrown's birthday bash

The birthday bash saw many friends and colleagues of McBrown coming to her house to celebrate with her.

Videos from the party showed Matilda Asare, Kwame A-Plus, Samuel Nyamekye, and Kwame Adinkra, among others in attendance.

Maxin sings and prays for McBrown

Midway through the celebration, Baby Maxin who is just three years old gathered some of her friends to sing happy birthday to the actress.

Not long after their song, McBrown asked Maxin and her friends to pray for her. Kneeling before Maxin and her friends, McBrown helped them with prayer topics.

Among other things, Maxin who had laid her hands on her mother's head prayed for God to give her mother long life and the strength to work hard.

Watch the video below:

McBrown pays over 50k to register 1700 people for NHIS in Kumasi, videos drop

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown had paid for the registration of 1,700 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The mass registration exercise happened at Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi, on Sunday, August 14, 2022

The ace actress and media personality organised the exercise as part of the celebrations of her 45th birthday.

McBrown pays 2-year rent JSS classmate who is blind, gifts him freezer in video

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has gone to the rescue of one of her schoolmates by offering to pay his rent.

The man who is suffering from visual impairment met the actress at the mass registration exercise she organised to enrol some people onto NHIS.

The kind actress also gifted the man a chest freezer to help ease the financial burden on his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh