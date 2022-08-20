Actress Fella Makafui has kicked off her 27th birthday with photos on her socials, where she is seen donning a fitting outfit with a mild colour

Her ensemble included long black extensions, a necklace, and small earrings in the two stunning frames

Personalities in media and entertainment circles, as well as fans, took to the comment section to wish her well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and serial businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has chosen a fitting outfit with a mild colour to kick off attaining 27 years old on Saturday, August 20.

Her ensemble included long black extensions, a necklace, and small earrings. The actress expressed gratitude for the gift of life in her birthday message accompanying the two images.

''It has been an amazing journey and it's only going to get better as I grow older. I celebrate the gift of life and I pray for good health, wisdom, and strength. Happy birthday to me Happy 27,'' she captioned the frames.

Celebrities in media and entertainment circles, as well as fans, have wished her well. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

How Ghanaians reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress Gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday, sweedy ❤❤.

Media personality Berla Mundi said:

Happy birthday beautiful.

Actor and singer Kobirana commented:

Lol, I no read. Happy birthday, jira. Success and good health TILL DEAF DO US PART.

Queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

Happy birthday my daughter ❤️.

Blogger Monteozafrica said:

Happy Birthdayyyyyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️.

Media personality Cookieteegh said:

Happy birthday, hun.

Minalyntouch commented:

Happy birthday, Amenorvi ❤️.

Empress_poks said:

Happy birthday dear, age in grace.

Jackieiseverywhere commented:

Happy birthday, Darling ❤️.

Amgdeuces_ironboy said:

Happy birthday.

Nakeeyat Shares Glorious Photos Looking Tall and Big to Celebrate 10th Birthday

Still on birthdays, YEN.com.gh reported that wordsmith Nakeeyat The Poet, born Nakeeyat Dramani, has celebrated attaining 10 years old with stunning photos donning gorgeous ensembles on Friday, July 29.

The winner of TV3's Talented Kids season 10 beamed in the classy outfits for the occasion.

Nakeeyat The Poet sported two different outfits for the camera as she posed in a sparkling gold dress and navy blue apparel.

The young wordsmith added bracelets and a glittering tiara to her look to mark the occasion. Sharing the first image to ring out her new age, she wrote:

''10 years of God’s Grace and favour. Happy birthday to me.''

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh