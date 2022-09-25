An American YouTuber has gotten Ghanaians excited after he shared a video of himself on YouTube trying 99 Ghanaian dishes

Netizens were impressed by how he reacted calmly after trying several Ghanaian foods, especially the spicy ones, for the first time

Some of the foods he tried were waakye, plantain with beans, banku, fufu and local drinks such as palm wine and coconut juice

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An American vlogger with the YouTube channel Davidsbeenhere dazzled Ghanaians by tasting 99 local foods and drinks for the first when he visited Ghana. Many were impressed by how he could eat foods such as fufu, banku and waakye without any issues, especially considering how spicy those foods were.

American YouTuber tries local Ghanaian foods. Photo credit: Davidsbeenhere

Source: UGC

However, some teased him about how he did not eat some of the foods appropriately, such as chewing the fufu instead of swallowing it. Some of the local drinks the YouTuber tried were palm wine, "kooko", Alomo Bitters, pito and "ekwegbemi".

Watch the full video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Several netizens had positive things to tell him and thanked him for putting Ghana food on the map. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

EverGreen lifestyle said:

If you start enjoying Ghanaian food trust me you can’t stop going back to Ghana, the food taste very delicious

Gabby okrah commented:

Glad you exploring Africa. I'm a Nigerian but I have lived in GHANA for years, sad to admit they've got the best foods on the continent . Next time please visit the fatherland ❤️

the apple seed added:

I can safely say that Latinos and African people have one thing for sure in common. They can handle spicy foods! ️ Love your videos David keep them coming

Queku Chucklez said:

Glad to see people from different continents appreciating the foods from my motherland. I encourage everyone to make a trip to Ghana and see for yourself how lovely the country is. My personal favs as an Asante is fufu and goat light soup, followed by TZ, Waakye and some banku with fante fante or pepper sauce. And oh, we have the best Jollof. Thank you David❤️

Top 10 YouTubers in Ghana with the most following in 2021

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian YouTubers who have a massive following. In producing and consuming content, YouTube is almost catching up to traditional media.

YouTube is extremely popular in Africa. Every day, artists join the Google-owned platform, become well-known, and create a community where like-minded individuals can interact and promote their ideas. As a result, YouTube has now produced the most-watched entertainment programs and comedians in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh