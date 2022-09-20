Omar Sterling and Mugeez went back to their roots as they visited their family back in the north, and a video which captures the moment popped up

The family of the famous music duo were overjoyed to see them and repeatedly called them by their actual names

The video made a lot of people happy as they were pleased to see the two superstars go back to their roots

Ghanaian music duo R2bees, which consists of Omar Sterling and Mugeez, are widely considered as legends for their impact on Ghanaian music.

Despite their massive success and fame, the two superstars have not forgotten their roots. In a video that popped up on social media, the legendary musicians visited their family in the village, and it was all joy and bliss upon their arrival.

The family members of the duad called them by their real names repeatedly, which pleased many social media users because they rarely hear the actual names of Omar Sterling and Mugeez, whose real names are Haakeem Faisal and Rashid Abdul Mugeez. An elderly woman hugged the pair tightly and was elated to see them.

Mugeez approached an elderly man seated in a chair and humbly bent down to greet him. Folks were impressed by the humility Mugeez showed and fawned over him. The beautiful video generated a lot of likes and comments.

R2bees Impress Ghanaians

Lukman Zakari was impressed:

The fact that Mageez went down to great the elders

Savageboyyy_ was impressed:

I dunno how many times I wanna like this video

kobbyprince_ also commented:

love how they’re always speaking Dagbani❤️

Paa Renor reacted:

The old man was like, Muqeez you don’t come home you don’t come home

Joe brone made a funny commented:

u no dey go home , u see the way they are happy to see u ??

