When it comes to content creation and consumption, YouTube is almost catching up to the mainstream media. In Africa, YouTube is very popular. Every day, creators emerge from the Google-owned platform, go popular, and establish a space where like-minded people may exchange and market their ideas. Comedians and entertainment channels are the most popular in Ghana. That said, who are the top 10 YouTubers in Ghana as of 2021?

On YouTube, musicians have some of the most devoted fans. This is due to the fact that music sells more than anything else. People enjoy listening to music to unwind, have fun, or because they admire art. However, non-traditional celebrities had difficulty breaking into the YouTube realm since they lacked the same level of visibility as singers, actresses, media figures, and other popular celebrities.

Who are the top 10 YouTubers in Ghana in 2021?

The growth of social media has had an impact on online celebrities. The more they post, the more they get to be famous and grow their platforms, whether on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

The following are the most popular YouTubers who have grown their YouTube channels in Ghana without influence from the mainstream media.

1. Wode Maya

Wode Maya, whose real name is Berthold Winkler, is an aeronautical engineer and among the top vloggers in ghana. The Ghanaian gained fame when he began making videos about life in China.

His visual contents went viral across the world, earning a high viewership on the YouTube channel. Maya's channel is ranked as one of the best in Ghana.

Wode Maya first joined the YouTube family on the 10th of January, 2013. The Vlogger soon gained an international audience and attention with his high content videos about his life experience in China.

Also, he visits several African countries vlogging about the country's social scene, culture, and travel experience. His Youtube channel currently has 888k thousand subscribers as of August 2021.

Wode is among the richest YouTuber in ghana. He makes over GH CEDIS 90,000 a month from Youtube revenue alone.

2. AJ GH TV

AJ GH TV is another fast-rising comedy channel. You will come across all forms of comedy involving women, young ones, older men, and every character you can think of.

The funny lines and simple locations where the sketches are shot are what makes AJ GH TV fun to watch. The channel has over 688k YouTube subscribers in Ghana, with 399 videos uploaded. AJ GH TV has over 129 million total video views.

This is one of the popular channels with the highest video views in the Ghanaian YouTube space.

3. RakGhana

RakGhana is run by Iman, a Ghanaian YouTuber who asks his viewers funny questions to educate them on various issues and entertain them.

Iman comes up with different questions, hits the streets, and asks anyone he comes across. The beauty of the questions the YouTuber asks is not how simple they are but how some of the people struggle to come up with the correct answer.

Iman has so far uploaded over 100 videos and accumulated about 89 million video views. He has over 580k subscribers and is rated as one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in Ghana.

4. Zion Felix

ZionFelix is a 30-year-old vlogger and blogger from Kumasi Ghana. Zion Felix's channel is one of those channels you enjoy watching but would not want to be featured. The YouTuber runs stories that range from celebrity gossip, current affairs, sensational news, exposing frauds, and revealing dirty secrets.

The channel is loved by many as it shows the personal lives of entertainers and high profiled persons to the public. The 30-year-old has over 470k subscribers, having uploaded videos since he started his channel. He has more than 104 million video views.

5. Wezzy Empire TV

Wezzy Empire TV has more than 600 uploads, over 380k subscribers, and more than 54 million video views. The channel is one of the most entertaining among Ghanaian YouTubers.

Kwadwo Nkasah entertains his subscribers with funny stories, sketches, and short videos.

Some of the stories are based on real-life events, and some are his creations. Wezzy Empire TV has organic content that most Ghanaians can relate to. Kwadwo Nkasah is also real with his followers, making him one of the most likeable YouTubers in Ghana.

6. Jaguar Television

Amankwah comedy sketches are one of the many entertaining videos on Ghanaian YouTube. In addition, Jaguar Television runs silly, hilarious, and even satirical videos that focus on many Ghanaians' day-to-day lives.

Amankwah character makes you fall in love with the simple drama sketches that are both thoughtful and enlightening.

Jaguar Television has more than 200 videos uploaded and more than 39 million video views. The channel has over 275k subscribers.

7. Passport Heavy

Passport Heavy is a Youtube channel managed by Jubril Agoro. He showcases awesome travel videos from around the globe.

In the channel, Jubril talks more about free guide offers for various travel destinations. Passport Heavy is probably one of the few marketing channels that I would recommend people watch.

The channel was created on September 12th 2015, and currently has more than 50 videos, with over 12 million views. The channel has 251k subscribers as of August 2021.

8. McBrown's Kitchen

Actress Nana Ama McBrown is no stranger in the Ghanaian entertainment scene. Her loud personality, oversharing style, and bubbly nature make her the big name she is.

It is no surprise that her YouTube Channel gets to be one of the most popular in Ghana.

She often states that food is one way she connects with other people. McBrown's Kitchen invites different celebrities to her kitchen, where they cook foods from diverse cultures. Her yummy-looking meals have earned her over 200k subscribers with a total of 30 million video views.

9. Atemuda Comedy TV

Atemuda is an award-winning comedian and actor with over 130k subscribers on his YouTube channel, commonly known as Atemuda Comedy TV. With more than 200 uploads, Atemuda has created a niche for himself and those that love his comedy.

His sketches are lively, clever and relatable to many. He has a total of 12 million video views that continues to increase with every new upload and a new subscriber. The young YouTuber is among those with a religious social media following in Ghana.

10. Sammy Flex TV

Sammy Flex is also among the top 250 YouTubers in Ghana. He has been running the channel since September 2017. Often, Flex discusses various societal issues delving into politics, entertainment, social commentary, and trending topics on his channel.

The journalist runs the most famous socio-political YouTube channel in Ghana. You can catch all the grapevine, showbiz, and everything else that hovers around Ghana's web space on the YouTube channel that has over 91k subscribers. Samuel Atuobi Baah has more than 1800 videos and about 11 million total video views.

Besides the list above, we also have Ghanaian teenage YouTubers who are doing well with a good number of subscribers. Some of these teenage YouTubers are Stephanie Ewurabena Aidoo, Janiece Emefa, and Mahalia.

Who is the number 1 African YouTuber?

Mark Angel is one of the most popular African Youtubers who has one million subscribers, 1.4 billion views. Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian, video producer, and scriptwriter who makes funny videos, and he is among the most prominent African YouTubers today. In addition, mark has featured child comedians like Emmanuella Samuel.

How much do Ghanaian YouTubers get paid?

The amount of money YouTubers gets paid depends on their efforts in making videos, views and subscribers. On average most are paid $1 per 1000 views.

Comedy, cooking shows, entertaining content that include celebrity interviews attract a good amount of viewership. However, maintaining a top YouTube channel is not as easy as it seems.

Many YouTubers started their channels from scratch and continue to amass followers every day. This is why the most popular YouTubers in Ghana are consistent with the rate of their uploads. The YouTube space is also competitive and requires commitment and creativity to maintain a constant following.

