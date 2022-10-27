A TikToker @maeekenzo has started a chain of hilarious comments on the social media channel after posting how her parents are building a mansion in Ghana

She posted a video that detailed how her parents always claimed to be broke but continued their building project in Ghana

Other netizens joined in the discussion by sharing their experiences, explaining how their parents were also always sending cash back home

A TiktToker, @maeekenzo, has got several netizens chuckling after she posted a video showing how her parents claimed to be broke but seemed to have money to build a mansion in Ghana. Other netizens explained that the situation was not peculiar to her, as they were also experiencing the same with their parents.

Lady wonders how her parents can build a mansion in Ghana when they claim to be broke. Photo credit: @maeekenzo and S Group Ghana

The incident is not surprising, as building a house in Ghana is expensive. When people travel outside the country, one of their top priorities is to gather money to put up a house in Ghana before they return. Sometimes, this means sacrificing some little pleasures abroad so that the building project in Ghana can go smoothly.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens reacted to @maeekenzo's video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Ayo Ruiz reacted:

Omg

Dimess commented:

Well that’s why they don’t have it they building a mansionnnn luckyyy

Gifty added:

Omg I can relate I asked my mom for $20 yesterday she said no then. Today she sent 4,000 to Ghana like what ☹️‍♀️

Issy said:

that’s where the money be going to

Prime Quality commented:

Because if you really wanna know, American money is worth more in their country

JB confessed:

This one hit a little too hard

UK-Based Woman Shares Story Of How Squatters Refused To Leave 5-Bedroom Mansion That She Built In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a UK-based woman lamented about squatters occupying her five-bedroom house in Ghana. In an interview, Patience, who now lives in Ghana after relocating from the UK, revealed that squatters once lived in her five-bedroom home and resisted being removed. According to Patience, she built her home in Ghana while abroad in the UK, allowing squatters to occupy it while she was away. She needed to enlist the police to compel the trespassers to leave the property so that she could finish the construction.

