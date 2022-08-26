Former American football player, Mike Holston, has been captured pulling an enormous python and carrying the long snake to battle it in a forest

Holston revealed that he caught the serpent to relocate it downriver to prevent local residents from killing it

Members of the cyber community who were quick to watch the video expressed displeasure over how Holston battled the snake

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The terrifying moment former American football player Mike Holston pulled an enormous python and carried the long snake to battle it in a forest has caused a stir online.

In a video uploaded to the Instagram page of Complex, Holston first caught the snake by the head before pulling it out in a forest.

When the snake tried to set itself free, he prevented the serpent from coiling around him without fear.

Many are unhappy over he battled the massive snake. Credit: therealtarzann

Source: Instagram

Holston said he could not the python go because it would mess him up in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''This snake is at a work site, and the guys in the back were going to eat him. We got a call to relocate it. While it’s usual to see snakes around Borneo, they usually go about their day, but this big guy could be a nice meal for the local village! So we just relocated him downriver, Holston said in the comment section.''

Netizens who watched the clip shared their views. YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted

Profoundintro reacted:

That foo’s a straight beast! Legend.

Nba3026 asked:

He's just tryna breathe but on a side note why did you put here choking snakes now what if someone went into yo house n just started choking you?

B.newberry said:

The snake just vibing in its habitat. Why grab the thing ‍♂️.

Purplepopsicles reacted:

What is the point of this person strangling a snake?

Ri_marte said:

What was the reason?

Fearless Man Plays with Giant King Cobra

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a terrifying video of a fearless man playing with a huge king cobra in the middle of an untarred road is making the rounds on social media.

In the short clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man is seen playing with the giant reptile without any fear.

The 32-second long video shared on the Twitter account of @shannonsharpeee has raked in more the one million views and comments from netizens.

Unusual Video of Very Long Snake Clinging to Driver's Wing Mirror

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video showing the incredible moment a van driver spotted a massive snake clinging to his wing mirror has surfaced on social media.

The driver, James, was travelling at 70mph along with the M5 towards Staffordshire in the United Kingdom, with his son Charlie Bristow, 25, in the passenger seat.

The Sun reports that Charlie leaned over James to film the grass snake slithering around the front bonnet and onto the right-wing mirror.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh