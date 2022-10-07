World War II veteran, Cresencia Garcia, has marked her 102nd birthday with family and loved ones

The centenarian who witnessed the Great Depression joined the US Army after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor

CBS News correspondent recently surprised the Garcia family to celebrate Garcia's milestone and to honour her for her service

World War II veteran, Cresencia Garcia, has marked her 102 birthday with family and loved ones who honoured her service as a medic with the Six Triple Eights.

Born on April 18, 1920, in Puerto Rico, her family immigrated to New York City in her youth. Like most Americans, she joined the US Army after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

When Garcia joined to serve in the army, segregation was still rife, so she was sent to Texas for basic training and placed into a segregated unit.

Her light skin gave her an urge over other Blacks as she was given an opportunity to get training as an Army medic.

Eventually, she was assigned to the all-Black, all-female unit known as the Six Triple Eights, the 6888th Bn, which became the only all-female US military unit to be sent into the European Theater war zone.

Per the Veterans' Site, the CBS News correspondent recently surprised the Garcia family by visiting them to celebrate Cresencia on her 102nd birthday and to honour her for her service.

Happy birthday, dear.

