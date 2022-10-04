Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika has impressed netizens by revealing that she bought a house at the age of 18 years

Miss Sika claimed that the three-bedroom house cost $84,000 and is located in Kasoa, the outskirts of Accra

Many netizens congratulated her for the massive achievement and wished her well in all her endeavours

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian YouTuber known as Maame Sika has unveiled a three-bedroom house on her YouTube channel, which she claimed was acquired at the age of 18 years. In the video she shared on her YouTube channel, she was seen taking netizens on a virtual tour of her house.

GH lady shows off the house she bought at 18 years. Photo credit: Maame Sika

Source: UGC

Maame Sika revealed that the house was in a gated community and showed off her living room, dining area, guest bathroom, kitchen, backyard and bedrooms. Netizens gushed over the video of her house and congratulated her for accomplishing what only a few in Ghana can dream of.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Sonia garrison said:

So proud of this young lady, my daughter bought her first property at 22, 10 years ago, she is now on her fourth rental, the best move she ever made, financially.

Misty gardens added:

Nice to see young people succeeding in life especially in today's world where the now generation is so distracted by social media. It's always a good reminder that there's still inspiration out there. Bravo

Pharoah Monk commented:

Congratulations, pretty girl! There is nothing better than the pride of owning one's residence.

Shyheem Yuzarr motivated himself by saying:

This is so impressive and dope! such a great property. For someone who's 19 years old, this definitely inspires me to own a home myself at a young age.

Jeffery Nelson advised:

Pls don’t watch this video and give yourself pressure. Remember, everyone has his or her own time. She got this at 18, you may get bigger at 40. Nevertheless, never quit on your hustle

Gorgeous Lady Celebrates Purchasing Her Own House At A Young Age

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a gorgeous lady celebrated acquiring her own house. On her Twitter timeline, @Smiley_, a successful and stunning young woman, reported making a significant purchase.

She revealed that she had successfully bought her first home and credited God for making it happen. "Congratulations, gorgeous, wishing you many more beautiful memories in your new house," @sisgugu fakude said in a remark.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh