Young rapper Black Sherif's love life has come up on the radar after he released his first album The Villian I Never Was.

Even though there are hit songs like Second Sermon Remix, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja, one song off the album which is getting a lot of attention is Oh Paradise.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Oh Paradise is an emotional outpour dedicated to Black Sherif's first love who passed away.

The young lady, known as Clementina Konadu, was the rapper's high school sweetheart at Kumasi Academy but lost her life before their relationship could blossom.

Following the release of the song, the story how Clementina passed away under heartbreaking circumstances.

Death of Black Sherif's girlfriend

Clementina who was known by her friends as Akua Thuglyf died on December 5, 2017. She was 17 years old when he passed away.

A student of Kumasi Academy, Clementina was a mate of Black Sherif. She was in the first term of her second year in senior high school.

Clementina's death was a tragic one as she passed after disease broke out in the school.

KUMACA disease outbreak

It will be recalled in 2017, Kumasi Academy recorded an alarming number of student deaths. The deaths started in April and raged on for months claiming the lives of 11 students in total while many others got hospitalised.

While many reasons were initially named for the unfortunate loss of lives, later investigations revealed that the deaths were due to an outbreak of H1N1 influenza and meningitis.

Among the 11 students who died, Black Sherif's girlfriend happened to be the only female.

Burial of Clementina

One week after her death, Clementina Konadu was buried. A solemn burial ceremony was held at Krofrom in Kumasi before her burial.

Her burial ceremony was widely reported on social media and the Ghanaian online news media.

