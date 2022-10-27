African-American woman, Ashley Massengill, has shown off the impressive exterior and interior of her magnificent mansion

The Texas-based entrepreneur disclosed that her residence has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three kitchens, and several other components

While some netizens expressed that they were blown away by the quintessential features of her ''paradise'', others congratulated her

Texas-based entrepreneur and content creator, Ashley Massengill, has shown off the stunning exterior and interior of her magnificent mansion.

The African-American business owner gave her over 431,020 Facebook followers a look inside her residence as she listed the features.

Plush features of mansion

She disclosed that her ''castle'' features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three kitchens, a pool with a slide and a diving board, a jacuzzi, a steam room, a golf course, a full-service bar, a VIP room, a lounge, and a theatre room.

Reactions as African-American lady shows off her plush mansion. Photo credit: Ashley Grayson.

The comfy features of the residence also include a Stella Rosa room, three living rooms, two dining rooms, a master suite balcony, a kitchen balcony, and an elevator that goes to all three floors. ''But I have more renovations on the way also,'' she disclosed.

''When I say that “I’M IN PARADISE” I’m talking about my HOME I’ve created my permanent vacation! So much so, that ppl never wanna leave if I didn’t love traveling so much, I’d probably never leave myself,'' Massengill shared with photos.

According to Massengill, she plans to renovate her residence to add a full-service salon. People were blown away by the classy features of her home.

YEN.com.gh accentuated some of the comments below her Facebook post:

Read how people were blown away

Chinenye Jane Ariole posted:

Congratulations, sis. God has done you well.

Cami McCarthy said:

I worked for the state for many years so I would gladly post the record showing the house in your name. People are seriously jealous. Shine bright big Ash. You deserve it.

Stephanie Walker commented:

I love your home it’s so beautiful and amazing.

Vicky Alo-Etemu posted:

It's like my dream Mansion, just a little different in your choice of colours.

Robert Vogel said:

Awesome place to call home, enjoy every minute of it, and please tell Joshua when he gets tired of that Burberry shirt he can send it to me.

PJ Pablo Jimenez commented:

Amazing and Beautiful it’s your Castle.

Angel Simmons said:

Very Beautiful. I hope you have lots of kids and lots of grandkids to appreciate this legacy.

Angel Simmons posted:

Deedee Jones said:

Gorgeous! Love this.

Cecilia Hart Adams commented:

Man. I'll come clean the toilets just to experience this oasis paradise.

Yolanda Alford said:

Honey live your life on the earth for a short time ENJOY.

