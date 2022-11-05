Famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has several plush mansions scattered across America and Europe

However, none is as fascinating as an abandoned $9 million mansion in the UK, which is rumoured to be owned by him

Construction for the huge abandoned property started in 2004 and has only been occupied by squatters

TikTok user @the beardedexplorer_ wowed netizens when he shared footage of an abandoned mansion in the UK, valued at $9 million which is rumoured to be owned by Johnny Depp. The construction of the building started in 2004 but was never completed.

Johnny Depp's abandoned mansion. Photo credit: @thebeardedexplorer_ and IMDb

Source: UGC

The huge mansion had impressive features such as a 34-seat cinema, 15-berth nuclear shelter, secret underground escape tunnel, aquarium, man-made lake, 50ft master bedroom, and an underground garage big enough for ten cars! It also had 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, seven kitchens, and a two-bedroom staff apartment.

Watch the video below.

The TikToker took netizens on a property tour, showing its various features. Several netizens were amazed and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Kreisti Kingery said:

If I ever win the lottery, I am buying and finishing this. And living my best life

user8399883469098 opined:

Would rather buy enough land to build a shelter for many abandoned animals & give them a happy life

notosmoking added:

Why did they not finish it? I would like to hear the story behind it. Thanks!

Jehovah is God remarked:

That's so insane! To be so rich you can dump that much money into something and just leave it

KingOfTheSouthPablo said:

What an amazing home, shame not to have finished it

Source: YEN.com.gh