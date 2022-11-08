A Twitter user, @realsalehUG, has amused his tweeps by sharing a photo of a house that he can call his own

He captioned the photo, "finally a homeowner, my humble mansion", which caused many to laugh and celebrate with hi m

m The photo shared by the Twitter user showed a simple, small house that does not look bigger than a single room

A Twitter user, @realsalehUG, shared a photo showing his property that made many netizens reel over with laughter. He captioned it, "finally a homeowner, my humble mansion" and showed a simple, small house that looked like a single room.

realsalehUG flaunts his 'mansion'. Photo credit@realsalehUG

Source: Twitter

The small property sat on a small piece of land without any walls or hedges but had two windows for ventilation. The house looked newly built, as there was some leftover sand beside the house. Several netizens were impressed by his boldness to showcase the property; others seized the opportunity to pass some sarcastic remarks.

YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Star Boy ⭐️(@StarBoyOffi) said:

Congratulations man, don’t even know u but I do know what it means to work hard for a dream and see it come to pass! One day this house will be the smallest after getting another mansion cause God is watching how grateful you are. Keep grinding, king

Dad's ka Princess proud Muslim (@ShifabintAli1) asked:

Please, do u need a housemaid? am here

@Mwase 31st commented:

Only a stupid dog barks at the moon—some people will criticise but, deep down in their hearts, they mumble words unheard. This is a milestone, brother. Great start. I’m hopeful you’re ready for another extension

@Royalty❤️‍ (@Maria3h0) opined:

but c'mon! That land looks bigger; why would you build smth that small? It would be understandable if the land was tiny, but that size on that land just doesn't make sense

Source: YEN.com.gh