A young lady named Ashley Grayson shared images after buying her mother a new house in Pennsylvania in the United States of America

Grayson revealed that it had always been her desire to relocate her mother from Baltimore, Maryland, where she lived

Netizens who reacted to the stunning photos have praised Grayson for her show of love toward her mother

Baltimore native Ashley Grayson has shared images after buying her mother a new house in Pennsylvania in the United States of America.

The business owner and serial entrepreneur revealed that it had always been a desire to relocate her mother from Baltimore, Maryland, where she lived.

After trying several attempts to get her mother to relocate, Grayson said she finally got her mom to agree to move into one of two houses she originally bought to celebrate two women on Mother's Day.

''This year, I planned to give away two nice houses (paid in full) to 2 random deserving moms that God would lead me to for Mother’s Day.

''My first house giveaway three weeks ago was a success, in MEMPHIS, and the second giveaway was going to be in Baltimore, but the woman wasn’t stable enough to maintain a house or bills right now,'' she said in a post on Facebook.

Grayson further shared that she revisited her mama one more time and told her that she wanted her to move out of Baltimore. ''The city is too dangerous,'' she said.

''She finally agreed to let me move her; happiest day of m life. I made my mama the second recipient of my house giveaway. I’ll take over her old home that I already paid off last year. Y’all my mama is now a HOMEOWNER in Pennsylvania,'' she added.

Netizens have praised Grayson for her show of love toward the woman and her birth mom.

Read some of the comments beneath her Facebook post below:

Social media reactions

Destiny Sims said:

''True Motivation. I’m praying and working to be able to be blessed and buy a home. It’s coming.''

Ceenteesh Johnson Barrett commented:

''I'm so happy for your mama, and your blessings continue to be a vessel.''

Luster Jaí said:

''Now you can breathe easy! Congratulations.''

Monica Reid commented:

''Love this! This is the goal! All of it!''

Pittman Linda commented:

''Congratulations. I'm patiently waiting on the day God blessed me with my beautiful home. But I know he will. I've been through so much, so I know he gonna blessed me. Cause he blessing me every day. You are a blessing. I salute you, Queen.

