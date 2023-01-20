Beyoncé has been reportedly booked for over GH¢295 million for a performance in Dubai for a private event

According to reliable sources, the American superstar will open the lush hotel, Atlantis The Royal

Reacting to the news, peeps shared mixed reactions, with some criticising the star while others said the huge booking fee is a win-win situation

Beyoncé alleged over GH¢295 million booking fee for a Dubai private event has people talking.

According to Arabian Business, the singer will headline the grand opening of the lavish hotel Atlantis The Royal. The Spirit hitmaker will be paid $24 million, which is GH¢295,143,600.00 when converted into rands.

A tweet by @B7Album confirmed that Beyoncé has already started to rehearse for the lush event. The tweep shared a clip and claimed the superstar was rehearsing her smash hit Crazy in Love.

Netizens react to Beyoncé headlining Dubai concert for over R414 million

@DailyLoud spread the news on Twitter by sharing a post and peeps couldn't help but crack porta-potty jokes.

In 2022, Dubai was involved in a messy controversy when its wealthy male citizens were accused of disgusting acts. According to IOL, one of those strange acts involves some Dubai men paying Instagram influencers to defecate on their faces.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@elitecompany41 said:

"People think that this hotel is paying $24M for one performance but she’s essentially influencing and promoting for people to stay in that hotel for years to come. This is a long-term investment."

@lex_vel4 shared:

"We all know what happens in Dubai stays in Dubai."

@Siya_TshabalaIa posted:

"D*mn these Arab guys are so rich they can buy a billionaire's wife literally. That's next-level money."

@FatBoyChoji replied:

"We heard about those private Dubai parties."

@BoyCommentator commented:

"Arabs really swimming in cash."

@IDC__BRO wrote:

"Yea I don’t think she’s been hired for the type of “performance” you’re thinking."

@Mr_Ever_Happy added:

"I converted this money into my country's currency, but it's a budget for the whole ministry for a financial year."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Snub Met Gala as They Enjoy Lovely Vacation in Europe

In similar news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z were missing at the Met Gala, but that appeared to be 100% out of their minds as they enjoyed time together.

According to Elle, the couple was enjoying a vacation in Cannes, France, and seemed to have the time of their life.

According to photos shared by Beyoncé on her Instagram, the couple appeared to be having the times of their lives as they continued to celebrate Beyoncé turning 40.

