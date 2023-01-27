The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency splashed several Facebook images in which he posed with his wife to celebrate her birthday

Francis-Xavier Sosu added a romantic message to thank his better half for being more than a wife and a mother

The photos of the Ghanaian legislator and his pretty wife beaming with smiles had fans wishing her well

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, released photos and a heartwarming message to celebrate his wife Adwoa Konadu's birthday on Friday, January 27.

The Ghanaian legislator said his life would have been empty without the love of his significant other.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu's touching birthday message to his wife

''Happy Birthday my lovely wife Adwoa Konadu. Today is another significant day in your life. My dearest and sweetest, not a day goes by when I do not think of you and how empty my life would have been without you and your love,'' the MP shared with photos on Facebook.

Ghanaian legislator Francis-Xavier Sosu and his wife. Photo credit: Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker thanked his significant other for being more than a wife and a great mother.

''Thanks for being a friend, a lover, and a great mother. Klenam, Kadi, Eli, Gayra, and I want you to know how much you mean to us. We wish you happiness and more always. Have a glorious birthday, my love,'' he said.

The message from the Ghanaian legislator to his pretty wife had fans wishing her well.

See the photos below:

How netizens reacted to the images of lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu and his wife

Nicholas Lagudah posted:

Happy birthday, madam.

George Kwarteng Adenta commented:

Do you now celebrate your birthday outside Ghana? Time changes. Happy birthday, Mrs Honorable.

Opoku Asare Obed posted:

Happy birthday to mummy. More grace and success to her.

Hawa Terewere Kentebaako said:

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, let’s do a party. All dunia micro staff will show up and give you our dancing skills.

Seth Oseiberko commented:

Happy birthday, Queen. Long life and prosperity. Amen.

Rity Junior posted:

Happy birthday to our Mama. God bless you for being a blessing to our Honourable.

Source: YEN.com.gh