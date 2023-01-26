Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah, has reunited an under-two-year-old baby boy with his distraught family

She recounted that the child was stolen from the unsuspecting mother who sells bowls at Kasoa Old Market in Ghana

The renowned media personality posted photos showing the child and his family after the reunification, leaving netizens emotional

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah, has reunited an under-two-year-old baby boy who was reported missing on September 14, 2022, with his family.

The 2019 GJA Best Female Journalist disclosed that the baby was deliberately stolen from the unsuspecting mother who sells bowls at Kasoa Old Market in Ghana.

Following joint efforts with her team, The Missing Person Unit at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, and the missing child's family, the boy was found and reconnected with his loved ones.

Regina Asamoah expresses excitement

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Asamoah said she was particularly excited about this reunification.

''The 10-month-old baby has been found and reunited after three months of going missing ... The child is now one year and one month old.

''The kidnapper absconded with the baby from Kasoa to Tarkwa and left the baby in the care of her boyfriend's mother,'' Asamoah told YEN.com.gh.

The media personality said the kidnapper claimed she was pregnant during the first appearance in court.

''She [kidnapper] has been rescheduled to appear before the court on February 3, and a medical examination will be conducted on her to know how many months she's pregnant because she claimed in court that she's pregnant

''Per our laws you can't sentence a pregnant woman, so they'd have to make her deliver and come and serve her term. They want to check if indeed she's pregnant ... When the results come, then the judge will decide,'' she added.

Asamoah plans to highlight the push factors that made the kidnapper steal the baby in the next episode of her Missing Children Documentary Series on Thursday, February 2.

See photos from the reunification below:

How netizens reacted to the photos of Regina Asamoah

Rita Botchway posted:

Congratulations, my dear and we thank God for bringing him back.

Joana Acquah said:

Well done my dear.

Nkrumah Mary commented:

God bless you, you are doing a great job.

Still on the acclaimed media personality, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Regina Asamoah premiered a new documentary that focuses on her one-year journey since she started the “Missing Children” documentary series.

The film featured former president, HE John Agyekum Kufuor; former second lady, HE Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur; National Director of Department of Social Welfare, Reverend Dr Mrs Comfort Asare; Country Director of Plan International Ghana, and former Minister of State/Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee.

