A hardworking young man named Adonis Williams on Twitter has bought a brand new BMW X6 to celebrate his success

He announced the accomplishment in a video on his Twitter account, where he has over 2,200 followers

The video gathered over 49,000 views, 42 retweets, 10 quotations, and 1,225 likes from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A diligent young Black man known as Adonis Williams on Twitter has acquired a brand new BMW X6 to celebrate his hard work and success.

Williams made the achievement public in a video via his Twitter account, where he has amassed over 2,200 followers.

Williams shows off new whip in a video

He posted the footage showing the deluxe whip decorated with red ribbons to celebrate the milestone.

Black man buys BMWX6 to celebrate his success. Photo credit: @adonissaidwhat.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sharing the adorable video on his page, the young man captioned the footage as;

''Bought a new car today #2024BMWX6,'' Williams shared on Twitter on Saturday, May 13.

The clip had raked in over 49,000 views, 42 retweets, 10 quotes, and 1,225 likes during this publication.

Watch the footage below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@orangeyoujuelzz said:

Come pick me up.

@Nola_Bwoy commented:

Oh yes, that’s the one… getting the green one.

@Itz_Dior2U posted:

Congratulations.

@RevIsaiah said:

Awesome!

@LilCman2 said:

Congrats, king.

@mistersunshinee commented:

Gorgeous.

@bcstylez704 reacted:

Congratulations, that's pretty.

@LovinDWayne said:

Nice vehicle.

@TheKing posted:

Congrats. Hard work pays. You should come pick me up.

@ShondraJackson4 said:

Nice.

@mainemanjflow commented:

Congratulations.

@Peterican said:

Congrats, man.

@iii_staten reacted:

Congratulations.

@mrdredays commented:

Biggest flex. Congrats.

@williamester72 commented:

I love that car.

@solidified83 said:

Oh, that’s nice. Come pick me up.

@LeeStatin reacted:

Very Nice X6.

@dakotaepic commented:

@nathanielllking said:

Congrats, you deserve it.

@HasaniLLC commented:

That’s my next upgrade. You are bold w them white seats.

@RashardXTaylor said:

Congratulations.

Lady buys her 1st luxury car

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Esona Mahlulo is being praised for her recent success after buying a new car.

The Cape Town-based woman says the new whip is her first baby and has thanked her mother. The social media account holder is now getting all the positive messages from social networking friends. The young Mzansi woman posted the picture as she posed at the dealership.

YEN.com.gh didn’t need the invitation to share and pen such an inspiring story for the young stunner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh