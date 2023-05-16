Sarkodie's official disc jockey Michael Mensah Ayenu has revealed some shocking information about the rapper's love for designer brands

DJ Mensah revealed that the BET winner spends some fraction of his money on expensive sneakers, with the least costing $1300

He shared this information after Sarkodie went viral for rocking a Casablanca outfit to perform at the 2023 VGMA

Ghanaian disc jockey and event promoter Michael Mensah Ayenu, popularly known as DJ Mensah has disclosed that award-winning musician Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, owns a collection of expensive designer trainers.

He revealed this after some fans lauded the Adonai hitmaker for wearing a Casablanca shirt that cost GH¢13,000 to perform at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on May 6, 2023.

In a tweet, the official DJ for Sarkodie said:

I'm surprised to see how much attention Sarkodie's outfit at the VGMA is getting! Some of his trainers alone cost more than his entire outfit. #Sarkodie #VGMA #fashion #Landlord

YEN.com.gh has compiled some responses to DJ Mensah's tweet about the expensive outfit Sarkodie wore to perform at the 2023 VGMA.

@godfbinney11 said:

That's y he's Landlord!

@KofiNuamah2 said:

The Sarkodie story got to be told. He won’t say, but we hope people close to him will let it out someday.

@Djinero_Josh said:

Exactly, Ghanaians n unnecessary talk. A whole Sark wearing a $1200 shada n heavens got loose.

@NoMistake_ said:

I know say King Sark never brag about these things or show receipts. So Edoo make you guys tell us more of these things; we beg.

@BwoyGud said:

You are from his camp, saying this dey dent the brand and image. Sarkodie no dey love playing his trumpet, so like you, no for be doing this kraa. Leave this give the fans.

@fiifisame said:

His suits from Brommon sef some be expensive than this

