A smart Mississippi grandmother-grandson team in the US won $56,950.00 (GH¢634,799.44) on the popular Wheel of Fortune game show

Retta Alexander and her grandson Julian Hernandez defeated the competition to advance to the show's ''Bonus Round'' and won the cash prize

She correctly answered the puzzle, ''_ANC_ _ _ _ T _ _ E,'' assisting them in winning the coveted amount

When Retta Alexander and her grandson Julian Hernandez appeared on an episode of the Wheel of Fortune game show for its ''Grand Getaways Week,'' the duo impressed their audience.

The Mississippi grandmother and her grandson shined on the show in the US, defeating the contest to make it to the ''Bonus Round''.

Grandmom solves riddle

With only 10 seconds on the clock to solve a puzzle in the ''Place'' category, the hosts revealed the two-word phrase Alexander and Hernandez would have to solve, ''_ANC_ _ _ _ T _ _ _ E''.

Grandmom-grandson team win over $56,000 after solving a challenging puzzle. Photo credit: Jonathan Kitchen/Blavity.

Source: Getty Images

The Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak did his best to encourage the pair as he said;

''Well, there are two of you. Feed off each other. It’s a place. You have 10 seconds. Talk it out; good luck''.

Before the timer began, Alexander shouted the correct answer, ''Fancy boutique,'' leaving the hosts, audience, and her grandson equally stunned, Because Of Them We Can reports.

Grandmom-grandson duo win cash prize

When Sajak revealed that they had earned an additional $40,000 for the difficult solution, the two delighted and hugged each other. The duo won a whooping $56,950.00 (GH¢634,799.44) as their prize.

