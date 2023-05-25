Ghanaian singer and socialite Hajia4Reall celebrated her 30th birthday in grand style last year before her arrest this year

The crème de la crème of the entertainment industry and Ghana's society pages were all present at the party

Hajia4reall was allegedly arrested in the UK and extradited to the US over fraud charges

On May 12, 2023, The United Kingdom extradited Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall to the United States of America to face charges for a $2 million romance scam case. She pleaded not guilty to six charges in a Manhattan federal court.

According to Ghana's Financial Intelligence Centre (IFC), all persons within the social and business network of Hajia4reall are now persons of interest in the investigation.

The IFC also disclosed in an interview with Starr FM that they are working with INTERPOL and FBI on the case to ensure that the more extensive network in which Hajia4Reall operates is apprehended.

Before her arrest, Hajia4Reall lived an extravagant lifestyle. She celebrated her 30th birthday in such a grand style that it became the talk of the town.

See below for photos and videos from Hajia4reall's 30th birthday party:

The "God's Child" hitmaker looked ravishing in the numerous dresses she wore for the event.

See the luxury cars that flooded Hajia4Reall's 30th birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the fleet of expensive luxurious vehicles that the Hajia4Reall and her guests displayed at her birthday bash.

Videos from the party showed cars like Lamborghini, Range Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser, Bentley and Rolls Royce on the venue's premises.

Hajia4real's customised number plate Range Rover was among the creme de la creme of cars at the party.

Ghanaians react to Hajia4Reall being sprayed with dollars by alleged "boyfriend" at her birthday party

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Mr Nii Armah, The CEO of Quick Holdings, allegedly the singer's partner, splashed her with dollar notes.

This memorable event occurred when Hajia4Reall took to the dancefloor with a live performance from Camidoh, singing his hit song, "Sugarcane."

Hajia4Reall's grand and extravagant 30th birthday party happened at the Deicon Events Centre, East Legon.

