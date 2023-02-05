N’Adom Darko-Asare, an 11-year-old pupil of DPS International Ghana, has won The Spelling Bee 2023 contest

She defeated competition from two other finalists by correctly spelling her championship word to win the 2023 trophy

The two-time winner of the spelling competition received a trip to Washington DC, USA, over GH¢6,000, and other prizes

N'Adom Darko-Asare, the 2022 champion of The Spelling Bee, has successfully defended her position as the competition's 2023 champion.

The brilliant girl won the 2023 contest after defeating her fiercest contender Mychelle Kumah.

Darko-Asare, 11, correctly spelled her championship word to retain her position as the country's best speller.

N'Adom Darko-Asare defeats competition from her opponents

The 11-year-old from the DPS International Ghana triumphed over Mychelle Kumah, 12, of Soul Clinic School in Accra, who won first runner-up, and Janice Afiba Nketsiah, 12, of St. Francis of Assisi Schools who emerged as the second runner-up.

Citinewsroom reports that a total of 104 competitors, 46 males and 58 girls from 8 Ghanaian cities, competed in the competition's finals.

The winner's mother, Grace Darko-Asare, mother of two Spelling Bee champions, received recognition for her essential support of her kids and the initiative

She is the mother of the 2019 champion, Kwabena Darko-Asare, and 2022 and 2023 winner, N’Adom Darko-Asare.

N'Adom Darko-Asare's winning prize

N'Adom Darko-Asare received a trip to Washington, DC, to represent Ghana in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, as well as a gold medal, GH¢300 in Goil fuel coupons, a fully equipped DStv Explora decoder with a 6-month subscription, an engraved trophy, $500 in spending money, and other prizes.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo thanked the organisers for putting it on for the previous sixteen years and urged the students to go beyond the Spelling Bee and accomplish more in life.

Prizes for the first and second runners-up

Mychelle Kumah received a prize package from Kenya Airways that included a trip to Nairobi, $150 in spending money, a full set-up DStv HD Zapper decoder with three months of compact viewing, Indomie items, a silver medal, and GH¢150 in Goil fuel vouchers.

Janice Afiba Nketsiah received a bronze medal, GH¢150 in Goil fuel coupons, a trip to Nairobi paid for by Kenya Airways, $150 in spending money, a fully equipped DStv HD Zapper decoder with three months of compact viewing, Indomie items.

