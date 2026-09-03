Carla Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, has died at the age of 33, her management confirmed

Her death was announced by her longtime talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, in a statement shared on her Instagram, with no cause of death disclosed

Tributes have poured in from her Zombies co-stars, including Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney, as well as from Disney Entertainment Television

Actress Carla Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, has died at the age of 33.

Disney's Zombies star Carla Jeffery has died at the age of 33, with tributes pouring in from co-stars and fans. Image credit: Pop Crave.

Source: Twitter

Her death was announced in a statement posted to her Instagram account by her manager, Carla Alexander of Alexanders Talent Management, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The statement read:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old."

Jeffery had been represented by the agency since she was 12 years old. No cause of death has been disclosed by her family or representatives.

Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, Jeffery began her acting career as a child, making her screen debut in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz.

Her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, is also an actor, known for playing Cameron Parks on Disney Channel's A.N.T. Farm.

What were Carla Jeffery's top roles?

Beyond her breakout role in Zombies, Jeffery built a diverse career across television.

She had a recurring role as Keysha Black in Curb Your Enthusiasm, appearing in 10 episodes across the show's sixth and seventh seasons between 2006 and 2008.

Carla also featured in a string of other television shows, including iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up!, Scream Queens, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Southland, Suburgatory, and Netflix's American Vandal.

Her most defining role, however, came in 2018, when she was cast as Bree in Disney Channel's Zombies, a musical fantasy franchise about humans and supernatural creatures coexisting in the fictional town of Seabrook.

She reprised the role in Zombies 2 (2020) and Zombies 3 (2022), before voicing the character in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series in 2024. Her final credited performance was in the 2025 audio drama Asanté.

Carla's death was announced on X by Pop Crave.

Tributes pour in for Carla Jeffery

News of Jeffery's death prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from her Zombies co-stars and members of the Disney community.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

bugged_out111 wrote:

"I'm actually baffled by the Hollywood death toll these past few days. May she rest in sweet peace."

offcialsbbh said:

"She has one of the brightest smiles."

keller9_ commented:

"As a fan of Zombies, my heart is so sick."

omijagun added:

"33 is far too young. Carla Jeffery brought Bree to life for so many Disney fans. Gone way too soon."

chloepickll indicated:

"The way everyone suddenly knows her name now is so backwards. She was funny and talented the whole time, not just when tragedy hit."

Atobatele_1 wrote:

"So sad. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

bbwatcherreal commented:

"Oh my god, she was my favourite character in that movie. Rest in heaven, beauty."

Co-stars Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney also paid tribute, with Manheim calling her "the sweetest person I have ever met," while Kinney described her as "the brightest shining light in any room she walked into."

Dolly Parton's death shakes entertainment world

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, country music legend Dolly Parton died peacefully in Nashville on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the news in a video shared on the singer's official social media accounts on behalf of the family.

Parton's death prompted a wide outpouring of grief from fellow musicians and public figures, with US President Donald Trump ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff across the country for a week in her honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh