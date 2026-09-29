Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Belding in Saved By The Bell, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

His agent, Jay Schachter, confirmed the death to ABC News, describing it as a tragic loss, with no cause of death released

Haskins played the beloved principal across multiple Saved By The Bell series spanning over a decade, from 1989 to 2000

Dennis Haskins, the American actor who became a household name through his portrayal of the lovable but strict Principal Richard Belding in 'Saved By The Bell', has died at 75.

Dennis Haskins, the actor who played Saved By The Bell's Principal Belding, dies at 75. Image credit: Screen Thrill

Source: Facebook

His agent, Jay Schachter, confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Schachter mourned the loss as a tragic one, drawing particular attention to the genuine bond Haskins shared with the legions of fans who grew up watching him on screen.

Dennis Haskins and his legacy

Haskins first stepped into the role of Principal Belding in 1989 on the Disney Channel series 'Good Morning, Miss Bliss'.

When the show was reimagined as NBC's 'Saved By The Bell', he carried the character with him into what would become one of the defining sitcoms of the 1990s.

The series, which followed a group of teenagers through the highs and lows of high school life, ran for four seasons until 1993, and Belding stood out as one of its most enduring adult figures.

His catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?", became so closely tied to the character that it remained recognisable to fans decades after the show wrapped.

Haskins went on to reprise the role in the spin-off 'Saved By The Bell: The New Class', which continued for a further seven seasons through to 2000.

His final appearance as Belding came in 2015, when he joined Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen for a reunion sketch on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', delighting a new generation of viewers.

Dennis Haskins' career extended beyond Belding

While Principal Belding defined much of his public image, Haskins maintained a busy and varied career across television and film.

His credits included 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', 'Mad Men', 'How I Met Your Mother', 'New Girl', 'The Bold and the Beautiful', 'Victorious', 'Men of a Certain Age', 'Hot in Cleveland' and the feature film 'A Million Ways to Die in the West', among others.

His passing marks the end of a career that spanned several decades and touched multiple generations of television audiences, with fans remembering him most warmly for the role that first brought him into their living rooms.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Dennis Haskins is below.

Brenda Fricker dies at 81

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Brenda Fricker, the Oscar-winning actress who played the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2.

She died at 81, and her agent said she passed peacefully at her Dublin home after a period of ill health.

Fricker won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for My Left Foot in 1990, before reaching a new generation of fans in the beloved Christmas sequel. Her portrayal of the Pigeon Lady remains one of the film’s most memorable roles.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh