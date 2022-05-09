Kumasi Technical University 2024/2025: courses offered and their cut off points
Formerly known as Kumasi Technical Institute, Kumasi Technical University is one of the higher learning institutions in Ghana. The institution ensures students are well trained and are equipped with employability skills. It is an educational centre dedicated to the training of professionals from Ghana and beyond.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Kumasi Technical University: everything you should know
- Is Kumasi Polytechnic the same as Kumasi Technical University?
- Is e8 accepted at Kumasi Technical University?
- What are the Kumasi Technical University engineering courses and their cut-off points?
Kumasi Technical University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Ghana. Before becoming a university, it was a technical institution. The institution is located at the heart of the Garden City of West Africa and the capital city of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Kumasi.
Kumasi Technical University: everything you should know
Kumasi Technical University is known for offering quality education. It was a polytechnic before becoming a university.
The university offers different programmes that are tailored to the needs expressed in the market or workplace.
The institution offers multiple courses at different levels of academic learning. Read on if you wish to know more about Kumasi Technical University courses and requirements.
Faculties
The institution has different faculties offering different courses.
- Business School
- Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology
- Faculty of Built and Natural Environment
- Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology
- Faculty of Engineering and Technology
- Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development
- Faculty of Health Sciences
Master's courses
The university offers the master's programmes listed below.
- Master of Engineering In Automotive Engineering
- Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering
- Master of Engineering In Civil Engineering (Road Engineering)
- Master of Engineering In Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering)
- Master of Engineering In Civil Engineering (Water and Environmental Engineering)
- Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Accountancy)
- Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Logistics and Supply Chain Management or Procurement and Supply Chain Management)
- Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Management Organizational Development)
- Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Strategic Marketing)
- Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Sustainable Banking and Finance)
- Master of Technology in Accounting Information Systems
- Master of Technology in Applied Statistics (Environmental Statistics)
- Master of Technology in Applied Statistics (Financial Statistics)
- Master of Technology in Applied Statistics (Health Statistics)
- Master of Technology in Construction Technology
- Master of Technology in Interior Design and Resource Management
- Master of Technology In Water And Environmental Engineering
- MTech in Civil Engineering (Roads and Highway Engineering)
- MTech in Civil Engineering (Structures)
- MTech in Civil Engineering (Water & Environmental Engineering)
Kumasi Technical University degree courses
Below is a list of the degree programmes offered at this university.
- Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Mechanization Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Automotive Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Manufacturing)
- Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Metallurgy And Materials)
- Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Plant)
- Bachelor of Engineering in Mechatronics Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Oil and Gas Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
- Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with Informatics
- Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with Entrepreneurship
- Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics (Environmental Statistics)
- Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics (Financial Statistics)
- Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics (Health Statistics)
- Bachelor of Science in Banking And Finance
- Bachelor of Science in Building Services Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship & Finance
- Bachelor of Science in Estate Management
- Bachelor of Science in Facilities Management
- Bachelor of Science in Information Science
- Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management
- Bachelor of Science in Secretaryship And Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Artificial Intelligence
- Bachelor of Technology in Building Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Computer Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Data Science
- Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design and Textiles Studies
- Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management and Catering Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Laboratory Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Interior Design Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Medical Laboratory Technology
Higher National Diploma (HND) courses
The Higher National Diploma (HND) courses offered by this institution are listed below.
- Higher Diploma In Health Statistics
- Higher Diploma in Health Statistics (Tertiary)
- HND Accountancy
- HND Accounting With Computing
- HND Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship
- HND Banking Technology And Finance
- HND Building Technology
- HND Chemical Engineering
- HND Computer Science
- HND Dispensing Technology
- HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- HND Entrepreneurship and Finance
- HND Estate Management
- HND Fashion Design And Textiles Studies
- HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management
- HND Interior Design And Technology
- HND Marketing
- HND Mechanical Engineering
- HND Medical Laboratory Technology
- HND Purchasing and Supply
- HND Science and Industrial Laboratory Technology
- HND Secretaryship and Management Studies
- HND Statistics
Kumasi Technical University diploma courses
The diploma courses offered in this institution of higher learning are listed below.
- Diploma in Agribusiness & Finance
- Diploma in Automotive Engineering (Tertiary)
- Diploma In Banking and Small Business Management
- Diploma in Banking Technology and Finance
- Diploma in Banking Technology and Finance (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Business Administration
- Diploma in Civil Engineering (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Computerized Accounting
- Diploma in Computerized Accounting (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Construction Technology (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Education (1 year)
- Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Diploma in Electronic Marketing
- Diploma in Fashion Design and Textiles
- Diploma in Fashion Design Studies (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Financial Statistics
- Diploma in Food Processing Technology (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Hardware & Networking
- Diploma in Health Statistics
- Diploma in Health Statistics (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Hospitality Operations and Management
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Diploma in Information Technology (Tertiary)
- Diploma In Library And Information Science
- Diploma In Mass Communication And Journalism
- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain Management (Tertiary)
- Diploma in Procurement & Materials Management
- Diploma in Public Relations
- Diploma in Statistics for Risk Management
- Diploma in Web Applications and Database
- Diploma in Welding and Fabrication (Tertiary)
Kumasi Technical University distance courses
The university has an institute of distance learning and continuing education. The institute offers multiple distance courses. Prospective students who wish to pursue distance education are advised to confirm if their preferred course is offered in the distance learning mode before submitting an application.
Entry requirements and fees
The entry requirements and fees vary depending on the programme of study and the level of academic learning. Generally, diploma courses are cheaper than four-year degree and master's programmes.
Each student gets a copy of the fee structure for their preferred course before being admitted to the institution. Continuing students also receive their fee structure before a new semester begins.
Contacts
If you need to know more about the Kumasi Technical University programmes and fees, you can contact the university using the contact details given below.
- Telephone numbers: (+233) 50 142 7580/ (+233) 032 249 6380
- Email: bus.dean@kstu.edu.gh
Is Kumasi Polytechnic the same as Kumasi Technical University?
Yes, Kumasi Technical University was formerly known as Kumasi Polytechnic.
Is e8 accepted at Kumasi Technical University?
No, e8 is not accepted in Kumasi Technical University, at least not directly. Those who obtained E8 in their WASSCE/SSSCE must undergo a semester access course.
What are the Kumasi Technical University engineering courses and their cut-off points?
The institution offers multiple engineering courses, each with different requirements. Prospective students are advised to check the cut off points for their courses of interest before applying.
Kumasi Technical University is a centre of excellence for the training of young professionals in many required technical fields. Its mission is to provide a favourable environment for research and entrepreneurship.
Yen.com.gh recently published a list of all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to. The University of Cape Coast (UCC) stands out as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation.
Affiliated colleges under UCC's umbrella provide a wide range of programmes across numerous disciplines. The programmes meet the educational needs of students looking for high-quality education.
Source: YEN.com.gh