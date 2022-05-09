Kumasi Technical University 2024/2025: courses offered and their cut off points

Formerly known as Kumasi Technical Institute, Kumasi Technical University is one of the higher learning institutions in Ghana. The institution ensures students are well trained and are equipped with employability skills. It is an educational centre dedicated to the training of professionals from Ghana and beyond.

Kumasi Technical University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Ghana. Before becoming a university, it was a technical institution. The institution is located at the heart of the Garden City of West Africa and the capital city of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Kumasi.

Kumasi Technical University: everything you should know

Kumasi Technical University is known for offering quality education. It was a polytechnic before becoming a university.

The university offers different programmes that are tailored to the needs expressed in the market or workplace.

The institution offers multiple courses at different levels of academic learning. Read on if you wish to know more about Kumasi Technical University courses and requirements.

Faculties

The institution has different faculties offering different courses.

Business School

Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology

Faculty of Built and Natural Environment

Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development

Faculty of Health Sciences

Master's courses

The university offers the master's programmes listed below.

Master of Engineering In Automotive Engineering

Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering

Master of Engineering In Civil Engineering (Road Engineering)

Master of Engineering In Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering)

Master of Engineering In Civil Engineering (Water and Environmental Engineering)

Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Accountancy)

Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Logistics and Supply Chain Management or Procurement and Supply Chain Management)

Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Management Organizational Development)

Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Strategic Marketing)

Master of Science in Business Administration and Innovation (Sustainable Banking and Finance)

Master of Technology in Accounting Information Systems

Master of Technology in Applied Statistics (Environmental Statistics)

Master of Technology in Applied Statistics (Financial Statistics)

Master of Technology in Applied Statistics (Health Statistics)

Master of Technology in Construction Technology

Master of Technology in Interior Design and Resource Management

Master of Technology In Water And Environmental Engineering

MTech in Civil Engineering (Roads and Highway Engineering)

MTech in Civil Engineering (Structures)

MTech in Civil Engineering (Water & Environmental Engineering)

Kumasi Technical University degree courses

Below is a list of the degree programmes offered at this university.

Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Mechanization Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Automotive Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Manufacturing)

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Metallurgy And Materials)

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Plant)

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechatronics Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Oil and Gas Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with Informatics

Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with Entrepreneurship

Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics (Environmental Statistics)

Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics (Financial Statistics)

Bachelor of Science in Applied Statistics (Health Statistics)

Bachelor of Science in Banking And Finance

Bachelor of Science in Building Services Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship & Finance

Bachelor of Science in Estate Management

Bachelor of Science in Facilities Management

Bachelor of Science in Information Science

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Science in Secretaryship And Management

Bachelor of Technology in Artificial Intelligence

Bachelor of Technology in Building Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Computer Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Data Science

Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design and Textiles Studies

Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management and Catering Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Laboratory Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Interior Design Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Medical Laboratory Technology

Higher National Diploma (HND) courses

The Higher National Diploma (HND) courses offered by this institution are listed below.

Higher Diploma In Health Statistics

Higher Diploma in Health Statistics (Tertiary)

HND Accountancy

HND Accounting With Computing

HND Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship

HND Banking Technology And Finance

HND Building Technology

HND Chemical Engineering

HND Computer Science

HND Dispensing Technology

HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering

HND Entrepreneurship and Finance

HND Estate Management

HND Fashion Design And Textiles Studies

HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management

HND Interior Design And Technology

HND Marketing

HND Mechanical Engineering

HND Medical Laboratory Technology

HND Purchasing and Supply

HND Science and Industrial Laboratory Technology

HND Secretaryship and Management Studies

HND Statistics

Kumasi Technical University diploma courses

The diploma courses offered in this institution of higher learning are listed below.

Diploma in Agribusiness & Finance

Diploma in Automotive Engineering (Tertiary)

Diploma In Banking and Small Business Management

Diploma in Banking Technology and Finance

Diploma in Banking Technology and Finance (Tertiary)

Diploma in Business Administration

Diploma in Civil Engineering (Tertiary)

Diploma in Computerized Accounting

Diploma in Computerized Accounting (Tertiary)

Diploma in Construction Technology (Tertiary)

Diploma in Education (1 year)

Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Diploma in Electronic Marketing

Diploma in Fashion Design and Textiles

Diploma in Fashion Design Studies (Tertiary)

Diploma in Financial Statistics

Diploma in Food Processing Technology (Tertiary)

Diploma in Hardware & Networking

Diploma in Health Statistics

Diploma in Health Statistics (Tertiary)

Diploma in Hospitality Operations and Management

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Information Technology (Tertiary)

Diploma In Library And Information Science

Diploma In Mass Communication And Journalism

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Tertiary)

Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering (Tertiary)

Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain Management (Tertiary)

Diploma in Procurement & Materials Management

Diploma in Public Relations

Diploma in Statistics for Risk Management

Diploma in Web Applications and Database

Diploma in Welding and Fabrication (Tertiary)

Kumasi Technical University distance courses

The university has an institute of distance learning and continuing education. The institute offers multiple distance courses. Prospective students who wish to pursue distance education are advised to confirm if their preferred course is offered in the distance learning mode before submitting an application.

Entry requirements and fees

The entry requirements and fees vary depending on the programme of study and the level of academic learning. Generally, diploma courses are cheaper than four-year degree and master's programmes.

Each student gets a copy of the fee structure for their preferred course before being admitted to the institution. Continuing students also receive their fee structure before a new semester begins.

If you need to know more about the Kumasi Technical University programmes and fees, you can contact the university using the contact details given below.

Telephone numbers: (+233) 50 142 7580/ (+233) 032 249 6380

(+233) 50 142 7580/ (+233) 032 249 6380 Email: bus.dean@kstu.edu.gh

Is Kumasi Polytechnic the same as Kumasi Technical University?

Yes, Kumasi Technical University was formerly known as Kumasi Polytechnic.

Is e8 accepted at Kumasi Technical University?

No, e8 is not accepted in Kumasi Technical University, at least not directly. Those who obtained E8 in their WASSCE/SSSCE must undergo a semester access course.

What are the Kumasi Technical University engineering courses and their cut-off points?

The institution offers multiple engineering courses, each with different requirements. Prospective students are advised to check the cut off points for their courses of interest before applying.

Kumasi Technical University is a centre of excellence for the training of young professionals in many required technical fields. Its mission is to provide a favourable environment for research and entrepreneurship.

