The Ghana Cocoa Board has ended its scholarship scheme, which has been in existence since 1951

The board has instead set up a new Cocoa Board Education Trust to provide essential primary school infrastructure

The new Cocoa Board Education Trust aims to establish model basic schools in cocoa communities

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has ended its scholarship scheme, citing the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The board has instead set up a new Cocoa Board Education Trust to provide essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing communities.

The Ghana Cocoa Board scholarship started in 1951

Source: Getty Images

Peter Mac Manu, the board chairman, said this move was necessary because of the impact of Free SHS.

He explained that the COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme started in 1951, has lost its core purpose.

The new Cocoa Board Education Trust aims to establish model basic schools in cocoa-growing areas.

“As we bid farewell to the Scholarship Scheme, we must look forward and prioritise the continued educational advancement of the cocoa farming community," Manu said.

COCOBOD instituted the scholarship as part of its welfare services to cocoa farmers with wards in secondary schools.

COCOBOD has in the past said it sponsors about 7,500 students per year.

Despite the reason for this move, a study conducted by Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

The education think tank found that the government is spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000.

The think tank recommended that the government work towards phasing out the boarding system to ease the financial burden.

In February 2022, Africa Education Watch, in response to the increasing cost and variation of items in prospectuses, also called for a harmonised, cost-efficient regime for schools.

Robotics Challenge champions get scholarships to study abroad

The students of Prempeh College who participated in the World Robotics Challenge have been awarded a scholarship.

The young men made Ghana proud by winning the emerging competition, which took place in the US.

Netizens who saw the post were delighted, and many congratulated them on their global achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh