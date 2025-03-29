G hana national team coach Otto Addo has connected to his roots after visiting Akropong in the Eastern Region

The German-born trainer, who hails from the Eastern Region of Ghana, met chief Osgayefo Kwasi Akuffo III

Addo guided the Black Stars to impressive back-to-back victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March

Black Stars coach Otto Addo returned to his roots in Ghana after visiting Akropong in the Eastern Region, where part of his family is from.

The head coach of the national team was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and spent most of his life in the European nation, where he started and ended his football career, before venturing into management.

Following his appointment as head coach of the Black Stars, Addo has taken a keen interest in learning more about his heritage.

Before the games in the World Cup qualifiers, the former Borussia Dortmund player visited the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to seek his counsel and blessing.

After the game, he took the opportunity to travel to Akropong to meet the paramount chief of the Akuapem traditional area, Osagyefo Kwasi Akuffo III.

The chief welcomed the coach and offered him advice and support as he navigates through his managerial career.

Addo came under immense pressure after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the ex-Black Stars winger has turned the tides with impressive back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers as Ghana moved to the top of Group I.

Addo congratulates team after wins

Having guided the team to victories over Chad and Madagascar, Addo congratulated his players for showing up in the two matches.

The Black Stars are now on the brink of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the wins in March.

He said, as quoted by the FA's website:

"First of all, big congratulations to the team for the three points. The work ethic today was exceptional. I think we started well, which led to some free-kicks. One of the free-kicks we used well to score and then from there, I have to say, Madagascar played really, really well.

"They put pressure on us without creating any big, big chances. But you could see the movements, they played well. But we defensively were very, very solid and I'm happy for that. In the second half, I think the guys needed just 50 minutes.

"And then now, in the second half, we came over really, really well. We controlled the game, and we had a lot of free-kicks again, which were really, really good. Also well done to our captain, Jordan, who had to take three assists, which is really, really amazing. Thomas took goals. It was really decisive, the execution of the free-kicks, but also the positioning in the box. We were very, very happy about that."

Addo meets Ga Mantse in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo paid a courtesy call to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, following his return from Morocco for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars handler visited the traditional ruler before the home game against Chad to seek his blessing and counsel.

Addo led Ghana to success in the March international window as the former African champions enhanced their qualification chances with back-to-back wins.

