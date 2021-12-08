A brilliant Ghanaian lady, Angela Eduful, has emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student

She clocked the milestone during the 20th Congregation Ceremony of the Central University in Ghana

Eduful has celebrated the accomplishment on social media, inspiring many with her achievement

She has disclosed that she bagged a master's in Human Resource Management from the Ghanaian university as she attributed her success to her Maker in a LinkedIn post.

Angela Eduful: Brilliant Ghanaian Lady Graduates as Overall Best Student from Central University Photo credit: Angela Eduful

Source: UGC

Celebrating the milestone

''What shall I say unto the Lord. My desire is to learn, unlearn, and relearn to add value and impact lives.

''MBA HRM done ✅. Overall Best Graduate Student✅,'' she posted.

Eduful posed for pictures in her graduation robe with loved ones as she shared them on social media.

Many have been inspired by her accomplishment and have reacted to her post.

Reactions

Ghanaian Lady Graduates as Valedictorian with 8 Awards from UHAS

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton swept a record of eight academic prizes out of 13 categories as she graduated from the School of Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The Ghanaian student also graduated as the 2021 valedictorian during the university’s sixth congregation on November 12 in Sokode-Lokoe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Morton bagged the Best Graduating Female Student award in Community Medicine.

Source: Yen.com.gh