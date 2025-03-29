Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Turns Hajia, Feasts With Muslim Women In Video
- It was a delight for Ghana's Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to join scores of Muslims in eating after fasting
- Videos making rounds on social media show the distinguished Vice President wearing a Hijab and sharing food among Muslims
- Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with joy and praised the Vice President for showing to Muslims
Ghana's Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was delighted to join scores of Muslims to feast after fasting.
Prof Opoku-Agyemang was captured in videos that have since gone viral, sharing food for Muslim women.
She beamed excitedly as she engaged in hearty conversations with the Muslim women. Dressed in a Hijab and long apparel to fit the occasion, Prof Jane Naana warmed many hearts with her gesture to the Ghanaian Muslim women.
