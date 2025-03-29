Former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has built a medical facility for children in Mali

The World Cup winner recently visited the West African nation following the break in the Saudi Pro League

Mali was born in Paris, France but his parents come from Mali, and visits the country anytime he is on break

French midfielder N'Golo Kante extended his philanthropic work to the country of his parents, Mali, after reportedly building a state-of-the-art medical centre for children.

The Al Ittihad midfielder took advantage of the international break to visit Mali, where he visited the newly built project.

He also spent time with family and paid tribute to his late father and brother.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kante invested a whopping $5 million in the building of the medical centre.

Kante, who played for Chelsea and Leicester City during his time in England, was born in France to Malian parents.

However, he could not travel to his parent's country as a youngster as he built a career in football.

Later in his life, the man who turned 34 on Saturday, March 29, 2025, frequented the West African nation when the season was over.

Widely regarded as the best defensive midfielder of his generation, Kante has achieved remarkable success in the game, winning several trophies including the FIFA World Cup.

Kante and compatriot Karim Benzema are leading Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad to the Super League title for the 2024/25 season.

This season, the 34-year-old has made 22 appearances, scoring three goals and delivering two assists for Al Ittihad.

Kante described one of of the best

France manager Didier Deschamps has emphasised the importance of the former Leicester City star to the national team.

Last summer, Kante starred for Mali at the European championship despite leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League.

"He's been with us a while. He didn't play all the matches either. It all depends on the system I choose," Deschamps told a news conference.

"N'Golo was performing well with us. He was with Leicester. He's doing it this year in Chelsea. He will certainly win a second consecutive title in England.

"In his position, he's one of the best players in Europe and the world. I will not complain.

"He is French. He's with us. Obviously he's an important player. He is very efficient in his position. On top of that, he starts to score goals, it's perfect."

Kante visits parents' hometown

