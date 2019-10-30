Wisconsin University Ghana: requirements, courses, fees and application

Wisconsin International University College (WIUC), Ghana, was established in 1998. It has seven faculties and international students from over 40 nationalities. For those interested in joining this school, read about Wisconsin University Ghana's courses, fees, enrollment requirements, and the application process below.

This article bases on the information shared on WIUC Ghana's official website. It provides in-depth details about the school's undergraduate programs and lists postgraduate, diploma, and short courses. You will also learn about the course application process and the fee payment options for local and international students.

Wisconsin University Ghana courses and requirements

Wisconsin University was the first private university in the country to run an MBA program. At that time, the school enrolled only nine international MBA students. Today, the university has the Accra campus in the Greater Accra Region and the Kumasi campus in Ashanti Region.

WIUC Ghana undergraduate courses

The environment at WIUC Ghana is conducive and serene. The school has modern facilities for learning, teaching, accommodation, sports, and other activities. You will definitely enjoy studying at the Wisconsin University Ghana. Below are the undergraduate courses the school offers:

1. BA Business Studies (Accounting, Banking & Finance, HRM, Marketing, and General options)

These degree programs prepare students to work in various roles in financial markets and business institutions. Students also learn how to manage and run businesses.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Mathematics, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

2. BSc Accounting

The program provides students with the knowledge and skills needed for accounting, bookkeeping, auditing, and financial management careers.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Mathematics, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

3. BSc Nursing

The program produces professionals who provide preventive, curative, and rehabilitative nursing care at all healthcare system levels. The Wisconsin University Ghana nursing requirements are straightforward.

Enrollment requirements

WASSCE and SSSCE candidates must have at least credits in six courses (C6) in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and three (3) elective subjects in Science, General Arts, or Home Economics subjects with an overall aggregate of 36 or better.

Preference is given to WASSCE and SSSCE students with Science electives.

Senior Secondary School applicants will enter the program at level 100.

As part of the NMC requirement for students to be enrolled in the program, all students must have credit (A1-C6) in integrated science for admission.

Those with a Diploma in Nursing from recognized institutions and have passed the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana's licensure exam will be admitted to level 300.

Professional nurses with a Diploma in Nursing Education/Administration with a minimum of B+ average will enter at level 200. These nurses include midwives and registered mental health nurses

State Registered Nurses enter the program in the second year.

After passing a selection exam, auxiliary nurses such as health assistant clinical personnel and community nurses will enter the program at levels 200 and 100, respectively.

Mature students who are not professional nurses at the time of admission should have the minimum requirement for admission as stated for SSSCE/WASSCE.

International students must have result slips translated into English, and the results must meet the set standards for the program.

As part of the NMC's requirements for nurses, international students must have the WASSE/SSSCE equivalent for admission into the program.

4. BSc Midwifery

The degree prepares students for midwifery careers. Graduates may go on to acquire further experience and qualifications to enable them to become specialists in various areas of antenatal and postnatal care.

Enrollment requirements

WASSCE and SSSCE candidates must have at least credits in six courses (C6) in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and three (3) elective subjects in Science, General Arts, or Home Economics subjects with an overall aggregate of 36 or better.

Preference will be given to WASSCE and SSSCE students with Science electives.

Senior Secondary School applicants will enter the program at level 100.

As part of the NMC requirement for students to be enrolled in the program, all students must have credit (A1-C6) in integrated science for admission.

Professionals with a Diploma in Nursing from recognized institutions who pass the licensure exam conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana will be admitted to level 300.

Professional nurses with a Diploma in Nursing Education/Administration with a minimum of B+ average will enter at level 200. These nurses include midwives and registered mental health nurses

State Registered Nurses enter the program in the second year.

After passing a selection exam, auxiliary nurses such as health assistant clinical personnel and community nurses will enter the program at levels 200 and 100, respectively.

Mature students who are not professional nurses at the time of admission should have the minimum requirement for admission as stated for SSSCE/WASSCE.

International students must have result slips translated into English, and the results must meet the set standards for the program.

As part of the NMC's requirements for nurses, international students must have the WASSE/SSSCE equivalent for admission into the program.

5. BSc Public Health Nursing

The degree trains and prepares nurses with holistic-evidence-based knowledge, access to real-time nursing care, and a skill set adequate to meet healthcare demands in compliance with the contemporary socio-cultural health system.

Enrollment requirements

WASSCE and SSSCE candidates must have at least credits in six courses (C6) in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and three (3) elective subjects in Science, General Arts, or Home Economics subjects with an overall aggregate of 36 or better.

Preference will be given to WASSCE and SSSCE students with Science electives.

Senior Secondary School applicants will enter the program at level 100.

As part of the NMC requirement for students to be enrolled in the program, all students must have credit (A1-C6) in integrated science for admission.

Professionals with a Diploma in Community Nursing from recognized institutions (minimum GPA of 2.50) who pass the licensure exam conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana will be admitted to level 300. There will also be a selection exam and interview.

Registered Nurse Assistants (Preventive) and Certificate Community Health Nursing will enter Level 200 after a 6-week access course.

Certificate Community Health Nurses and Nurse Assistant Preventive certificates from the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Ghana will be verified by the Council before students are admitted into the program. They would also be required to go through a selection interview session.

Holders of Registered Health Assistant Clinical (NAC/HAC) certificate Registered HAC/NAC holders will enter the BSc Public Health program at level 100 after passing a six-week access program.

Professional nurses with a Diploma in Nursing Education/Administration with a minimum of B+ average will enter at level 200. These nurses include midwives and registered mental health nurses

State Registered Nurses (enter the program in the second year).

International students must have result slips translated into English, and the results must meet the set standards for the program.

As part of the NMC's requirements for nurses, international students must have the WASSE/SSSCE equivalent for admission into the program.

6. BA Music

The music program at WIUC is open to anyone who can read and write. Students learn primary music education, Jazz studies, music and events planning, and all concert and indigenous musical instruments. The university has an ultra-modern sound/music recording studio for practice.

7. BA Communication Studies

The degree prepares students for careers in the media and communications industries, e.g., advertising, journalism, and public relations.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

8. Bachelor of Laws

The program prepares students for legal careers like legal practitioners (solicitors, barristers, magistrates, or other court officials) or legal advisors in corporations, the public or private sector, or NGOs.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with a First Degree will be placed at Level 200.

9. B.Ed. Early Childhood & Primary Education

The degree trains teachers for the elementary education levels. The programs produce broad-based and competent teachers who function effectively at the early childhood and primary school level.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

International students with GTEC-recognized qualifications can apply.

International students from non-English-speaking countries must speak, read, and write English proficiently.

International students must do and pass a numeracy entrance exam.

A candidate who has been formally admitted as a regular student to a Bachelor's Degree course in a university accredited by GTEC and has made satisfactory progress over at least one academic year may be considered a transfer student.

10. BA Development and Environmental Studies

The program is affiliated with the University of Cape Coast (UCC). It offers students a comprehensive knowledge-based orientation with competencies and specializations in the expanding multi-disciplinary development and environmental studies fields.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

11. BSc Development Finance

The program suits candidates who aspire to work in managerial and administrative positions in organizations such as public offices (including political positions), private companies, and international appointments (such as with ECOWAS, African Development Bank, IMF, and United Nations).

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

12. BSc Economics

By combining theory with practical skills, the student will be equipped with all the training needed to pursue a career in economics, banking, and finance.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

13. BSc Economics with Management

The program provides students with an opportunity to focus on the application of both economic principles and management science in the context of business organizations.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

Higher National Diploma holders with a pass or better in Marketing, Human Resource Management, Purchasing and Supply, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Statistics, Management, Entrepreneurship, and other related programs from an institution whose diploma has been accredited by the NAB or from a foreign institution recognized by the NAB will be considered for admission to Level 200.

If an applicant with a Higher National Diploma has a pass, that applicant will be considered for admission to level 100. If an applicant has a good class (second class lower and above), that applicant will be considered for admission to level 200.

A candidate who has been formally admitted as a regular student to a Bachelor's Degree course in a University accredited by NAB and has made satisfactory progress over at least one academic year may be considered a transfer student. Transcripts of such students' academic records must be made available to the Registrar of the University for scrutiny. Transfer students cannot be admitted at a level higher than level 300.

The University admits other students in the Bachelor's degree program for varying durations, such as visiting, occasional, and international students. All foreign certificates will be referred to the mentoring University's admissions office for approval.

14. BSc Computing and Actuarial Science

The program provides academic opportunities and experiential learning to undergraduate students to help them build skills and attitudes to work as IT and business managers. It also exposes students to global and ethical issues in IT and Management.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

15. BSc Management and Computer Science

The program provides graduates with knowledge, skills, and competencies to analyze and solve IT problems across various organizations.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

16. BSc Information Technology

The degree allows students to learn through various methods, including lectures and discussions, case studies, small group work, simulations, fieldwork, and mini-projects. Courses offered in this degree program include programming (including C++, Java, etc.), website design and development, systems analysis and design, and networking and data communication.

Enrollment requirements

Candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Candidates must write and pass an English, Math, IT, and General Business entrance exam.

Candidates may also be required to attend an interview.

WASSCE candidates must have six credits (A1-C6) in English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science (Biology or Agricultural Science for Nigerian applicants) or Social Studies, as well as three elective subjects, making an aggregate of no more than 36.

SSSCE candidates must have six credits (A-D) in the three Core Subjects and three electives, making an aggregate of no more than 24.

Applicants with GCE, ICGSE, GBCE, ABCE, Baccalaureate, Professional Courses (ICA, ACCA, CIM, etc.), and HND, among others may contact WIUC Ghana for placement.

Wisconsin University Ghana postgraduate courses

At the University of Wisconsin, Ghana, students can receive quality education that eventually enables them to graduate successfully. If you are considering getting further studies after completing your undergraduate degree, below are some Wisconsin University Ghana postgraduate courses you can enroll in:

MBA (Options: Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Project Management, HRM, and MIS)

MA International Relations

MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management

MSc Environmental and Sustainability Management

Wisconsin University Ghana diploma courses

Reflecting on your career goals when debating between a diploma and a degree can help you choose these two options. Wisconsin University Ghana has these diploma programs:

Diploma In Information Technology

Diploma In Communication Studies

Center for Professional Studies - courses

Whether you have a degree or a diploma, professional studies are an excellent choice for anyone who is in the workforce and wants to put their experience to work toward an education. Here are some excellent professional courses to pursue:

Security Courses

Occupational Health and Safety Management

Paralegal Studies

Remedial Program

Wisconsin University Ghana short courses

Short courses are good options depending on the industry you want to work in and the career options in which you're interested. These short courses can help you stay on top of industry advancements and adopt the latest skills to meet the growing demands of your field.

Security management courses

Professional Diploma in Functional And Advanced Investigations

Security Management, Forensics, and Investigative Psychology (Executive Certificate)

Security Management, Forensics, and Investigative Psychology (Advanced Certificate)

Executive Certificate in Computer Forensics, Information Security and Cyber Crime Investigation

Occupational health and safety management courses

Executive Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety Management

Professional Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety Management (General/Oil & Gas)

Law short courses

Executive Certificate in Paralegal Studies

Professional Diploma in Paralegal Studies

Makola (Law) Entrance Exam Preparation

Business short courses

Data Analysis and Visualization Using Excel

Business Intelligence

Data Analytics

Project and Procurement Management

Mastering Business Planning, Budgeting and Strategy

Monitoring and Evaluation

Executive Certificate in Proposal Writing and Grant Management

Mastering Financial Modeling Using Excel

Effective Strategic Planning for Decision Makers

Health programs

Occupational English Test (OET)

Professional programs

Professional Diploma in Aviation and Hospitality Management

Other short courses

English Proficiency

Music

Remedial Program

Professional Media Courses

Wisconsin University Ghana fees payment options

All local students should pay fees at any Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) or the ADB Branch on Campus.

You must present your full name, student ID number, and program to the teller. Meanwhile, a new student should submit a copy of their admission letter to the teller.

Alternatively, local students can pay fees using credit cards through the WIUC Ghana website.

They can also make MoMo payments using this process:

Dial *170#

Select option (2) MoMo Pay or Pay Bill

or Pick option (2) Pay Bill

Choose option (3) School Fees

Select option (1) Search for School

Pick option (2) Search by School Alias

For Accra students, use WIUCA

For Kumasi students, use WIUCK

Enter Student ID (e.g., WIUC/01/1234 or 1011234 or 11011234)

(e.g., WIUC/01/1234 or 1011234 or 11011234) Complete the payment process

All international students should pay their fees from their home countries. Present your Student ID Number to the Branch Staff. The payment options are:

Zenith Bank

Account name: Wisconsin International University College

Wisconsin International University College Account number: 4050602881

4050602881 Swift Code: ZEBLGHAC

ZEBLGHAC Address: P.M.B CT 393, Cantonments-Accra

Access Bank

Account name: Wisconsin International University College

Wisconsin International University College Account number: 0241016545701

0241016545701 Swift Code: ABNGGHAC

ABNGGHAC Address: P.O. BOX GP 353, Accra, Ghana

How to apply to Wisconsin University Ghana?

Purchase WIUC-Ghana (OSN) Forms at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Prudential Bank, Access Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), or CalBank.

You should pay for the WIUC-Ghana (OSN) Forms online using mobile money or a credit or debit card.

Check the OSN serial number in your email after making the payment.

Use your OSN serial number to apply for a course of your choice online.

Visit WIUC's website.

Click " Programmes " and select a course.

" and select a course. Click " Apply Now ."

." Click the " Apply Here " button in front of "Apply online using OSN."

" button in front of "Apply online using OSN." Enter your OSN serial number.

Click " log in ."

." Follow the prompts to complete the application process.

For inquiries about any Wisconsin University Ghana course and fees payment options, contact the school using these channels:

Accra Campus

Address: No. 23 Akoto Bamfo Street, off Agbogba Road, North Legon, Accra

No. 23 Akoto Bamfo Street, off Agbogba Road, North Legon, Accra Call: +233 (0) 302 907 057 | +233 (0) 544 853 383 | +233 (0) 508 300 409 | +233 (0) 553 601 413

+233 (0) 302 907 057 | +233 (0) 544 853 383 | +233 (0) 508 300 409 | +233 (0) 553 601 413 Email: info@wiuc-ghana.edu.gh

Kumasi Campus

Address: Feyiase, Atonso, Lake Road, Kumasi

Feyiase, Atonso, Lake Road, Kumasi Call: +233 (0) 322 392 584 | +233 (0) 557 316 025 | +233 (0) 544 853 383

+233 (0) 322 392 584 | +233 (0) 557 316 025 | +233 (0) 544 853 383 Email: info@wiuc-ghana.edu.gh

Is Wisconsin University accredited in Ghana?

The National Accreditation Board, Ghana, certified Wisconsin University in 2000, two years after the school was established.

How much do hostels around Wisconsin University Ghana cost?

Wisconsin University Ghana hostels cost from GH₵ 500 to GH₵ 8,000 monthly, depending on the number of people sharing the room and the duration you wish to reside there.

Does Wisconsin offer degree nursing?

Wisconsin University Ghana offers a BSc in Nursing, a BSc in Midwifery, and a BSc in Public Health Nursing.

What are the requirements for students at Wisconsin University?

The basic requirements for Wisconsin University Ghana nursing courses are:

WASSCE and SSSCE candidates must have at least credits in six courses (C6) in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and three (3) elective subjects in Science, General Arts, or Home Economics subjects with an overall aggregate of 36 or better.

Preference is given to WASSCE and SSSCE students with Science electives.

Senior Secondary School applicants will enter the program at level 100.

Does Wisconsin offer Access course?

Wisconsin University Ghana's Accra campus offers a Nursing Access degree program.

Wisconsin University Ghana programs give students valuable opportunities to explore career options, develop a practical understanding of work-related issues, and learn new skills. As a result, the university continues to attract students from different parts of Africa and other continents.

