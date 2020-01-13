Popcaan express gratitude to Hajia4Real for the gold & diamond-encrusted chain

Jamaican dancehall singer and songwriter, Popcaan has expressed his gratitude to the beautiful Ghanaian Socialite, Hajia4Real for dashing him gold and diamond-encrusted chain.

According to Popcaan, he is so grateful for the love shown to him by Hajia4Real and he will never forget her.

Hajia4Real's name will forever be on the lips and in the heart of Popcaan for the kind gesture.

Born Andre Jay Sutherland, the Jamaican dancehall singer and songwriter arrived in Ghana to enjoy activities marking the 'Year of Return' celebrations.

Popcaan was in Ghana weeks into the New Year.

He had a lot of fun in the country but had to fly to France for a music show which he has been billed to perform.

Before living the country, Popcaan had the pleasure and opportunity of meeting some of the industry greats like Jackie Appiah and Samini among others.

For the love shown him when he came to Ghana, Popcaan promised to make a comeback soon and perform for his fans.

